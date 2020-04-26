Coronavirus threat to global Flatback Tapes Market Forecast and Growth 2025

Analysis Report on Flatback Tapes Market

A report on global Flatback Tapes market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Flatback Tapes Market.

Some key points of Flatback Tapes Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Flatback Tapes Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Flatback Tapes Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Flatback Tapes market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Flatback Tapes market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Flatback Tapes market segment by manufacturers include

the demand for paper, tube, core, leather and other flatback paper end use industries. Flatback tapes are thick compared to crepe paper tapes so, when they are used for the tabbing and splicing applications they can be easily torn and are recognizable with bare eyes.

Growth in the global automotive sector to boost demand for flatback tapes in masking

Flatback tapes are extensively used in the automotive sector for masking and packaging applications. For one line painting flatback tapes are preferred over other masking tapes, as flatback tapes possess very low elongation or stretching ability from 2% to 4%. Development of small car sales in emerging markets is driving the global automotive market. Global small car sales in emerging markets are expected to increase by approximately 6.0% from 2012 to 2020. The improving economic outlook in emerging markets such as Brazil, Nigeria, China, India, and South Africa is driving the consumption and spending on discretionary items. Improving infrastructure and transportation in these countries is also another major driver boosting the growth of the automotive industry. Flatback tapes play a major role in the automotive painting process, automotive parts packaging and marking. They are used in masking in the automotive sector when the different parts of the vehicles are painted.

Flatback tapes are commonly used in paper and paperboard, leather and other rolls production for splicing and tabbing applications. These tapes with high strength, thickness and low elongation have low tear strength and are very much suitable for splicing applications. These tapes will not easily tear compared to crepe paper backed tapes. Hence these tapes are used to join the ends of two rolls to maintain continuous production without interruption. This will help in minimizing the down time and changeover times. Flatback tapes are also used for tabbing applications in paper and paperboard, leather and other rolls manufacturing. These are used to mark the start and end of a roll, which will help laymen to run the production smoothly without any downtime.

Electronic industry to play a key role in adoption with splicing and masking being the core needs

The global electronics industry has recovered from the 2008 economic crisis and now the demand is largely driven by emerging markets in India, China, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, and Brazil. Trends such as digitization, smart applications and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the demand for global electronics devices and components. Flatback tapes are increasingly used in the electronics industry for splicing, tabbing, masking, and sealing purposes. Flatback tapes provide good tacking and material strength, which is the core requirement in the manufacturing of different electronic equipment and parts for end use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, aerospace, building and construction, and manufacturing. Flatback tapes are used in the manufacturing of electronic components and devices. The applications include splicing, tabbing, packaging (carton sealing), and masking. High durability, material density and high tack strength are some of the attractive features driving the demand for flatback tapes in these applications.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Flatback Tapes market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Flatback Tapes market? Which application of the Flatback Tapes is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Flatback Tapes market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Flatback Tapes economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

