Coronavirus threat to global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market Better Investment Opportunities Analysis 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market reveals that the global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market is discussed in the presented study.

The Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The global cold rolling oils/ lubricants market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, and region. On the basis of product type, the global cold rolling oils/ lubricants market has been segmented intosynthetic, semi-synthetic and mineral based. On the basis of material type, the cold rolling oils/lubricants market is segmented into steel, copper, aluminium and others (titanium, etc.). Key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market Analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, the cold rolling oils/ lubricants market in China is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of volume and value demand. The market in the region will be significantly driven by demand from the end use industry. The growth of the region will be supplemented by increase in steel production across the region. North America is anticipated to be the next big market accounting for a value share of 12.5% by end of the forecast period. Western Europe and Eastern Europe collectively accounted for a share of 22.4% in 2017.

Key players Dominating the Global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market

Some of the players reported in this study on the global cold rolling oils/lubricants market are Croda International PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A., BP p.l.c., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Eastern Petroleum Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Houghton International Inc., Jiangsu Gaoke Petrochemical Co., Ltd., ETNA Products, Inc., Petroyag, Buhmwoo and Ricci S.p.A. Recently, industry players have been focusing on strategic expansion to increase their presence across the globe. In addition, manufacturers have been focusing on research and development to develop new and innovative products to expand their market presence.

