Coronavirus threat to global Automotive Metal Wheel Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Automotive Metal Wheel market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Metal Wheel market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Automotive Metal Wheel market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Automotive Metal Wheel market.

As per the report, the Automotive Metal Wheel market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Automotive Metal Wheel market are highlighted in the report. Although the Automotive Metal Wheel market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Fact.MR’s comprehensive report on the global automotive metal wheel market, provides critical insights on the key players and their future market strategies likely to define the further course of the market. Fact.MR envisages that product innovations and new product launches will remain the most prominent strategy in the highly fragmented global automotive metal wheel market, to broaden the scope of their product offerings and reach to a more consumers. Owing to the significant market shift from steel wheels to aluminum wheels, Maxion Wheels recently laid the foundation for a new aluminum wheel plant in Pune, India to specifically cater to the growing demand for aluminum wheels in the region. Riding the aluminum wheels wave, Chinese wheel manufacturer CITIC Dicastal is said to build two aluminum wheels factories in Morocco, with an investment of 350 million euros. Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Superior Industries, Accuride, and Jingu Group are some key companies profiled by Fact.MR in its report on global automotive metal wheel market.

About the Report

Fact.MR has comprehensively studies the global automotive metal wheel market for the assessment period of 2017-2022. The automotive metal wheel market is anticipated to record a rather sluggish CAGR in terms of revenue sales owing to the transformational shift towards light weight wheels. Covered in 14 elaborate chapters, the report offers an extensive segment-wise analysis of key regions, cross-sectional data, and forecast.

