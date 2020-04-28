Coronavirus threat to global Air Spring Components Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 to 2026

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Air Spring Components market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Air Spring Components market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Air Spring Components market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Air Spring Components market.

As per the report, the Air Spring Components market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Air Spring Components market are highlighted in the report. Although the Air Spring Components market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Air Spring Components market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Air Spring Components market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Air Spring Components market

Segmentation of the Air Spring Components Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Air Spring Components is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Air Spring Components market.

Competitive Landscape

This section in the Fact.MR study aids readers to fathom critical developments in the air springs components market with the help of insightful information about the leading companies in the market. The report enlists leading stakeholders in the air springs components market and provides useful information about recent developments in the winning strategies of leading competitors in the air springs components market.

Air springs components market players featured in the report are Continental AG, Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC, STEMCO Products Inc., Akta? Holding, Vibracoustic CV Air Springs GmbH, Navistar, Inc., Air Lift Company, Meklas Group, Dunlop Systems and Components Ltd., Hendrickson USA LLC, Meritor, Inc., WABCO Holdings Inc., Gibraltar Airsprings Private Limited, Fabio Air Suspension Systems, and Guangzhou Guomat Air Springs Co., Ltd.

Key Developments

Continental AG, a leading German manufacturer of air springs components, recently announced that it will soon present its digital electronic commercial vehicle air springs damping solution for LCVs such as cabs and trucks. The company revealed that the commercial vehicle air springs solution has advanced features such as smart cab level adjustment, which improve drivers’ safety and comfort on uneven roads.

Another manufacturer in the air springs components market – Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC collaborated with Knorr-Bremse, a German automaker, to launch its fully integrated intelligent commercial vehicle air springs sensor that can eliminate vibrations and sustain harsh environments.

Other leading players in the air springs components market, such as Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC and WABCO Holdings Inc., are investing in R&D to develop innovative technologies to eliminate vibrations with high-tech commercial vehicle air springs solutions.

Definition

Air springs components are devices that are used in the suspension systems of light duty and heavy duty vehicles, such as coaches, buses, trailers, and heavy trucks. Air springs components are an integral part in commercial vehicles as they ensure smoother rides, protect cargo, and reduce maintenance cost in commercial vehicles.

About the Report

The Fact.MR report provides readers with the most important insights about potential opportunities, growth prospects, and recent developments in the air springs components market. Reliable and accurate qualitative and quantitative conclusions about the growth of the air springs components market are presented in the report.

Segmentation

In order to provide detailed information about the air springs components market in a seamless way, the Fact.MR report divides the air springs components market into its five broad sub-segments – product types, sales channels, component types, vehicle types, and regions.

Based on product types, the air springs components market is segmented into three main types – convoluted bellows, rolling lobe bellows, and sleeve bellows. Depending on the sales channel, the air springs components market is segmented into two main types – Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. According to the component types, the air springs components market is segmented into bead plate, piston, and sleeve bellows. Based on the component type, commercial vehicle air springs pistons are further segmented into plastic pistons and metal pistons.

According to vehicle types, the air springs components market is broadly segmented into lightweight commercial vehicles (LCV) and heavy weight commercial vehicles (HCV), which is further segmented into buses & coached and trailers & heavy trucks. Based on regions, the air springs components market is segmented into six regions – North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia Pacific (SEAP), China, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

The air springs components market report provides detailed information about growth prospects of the air springs components market, which includes minute details about the current and future growth parameters of the air springs components market. The report also answers the market-related questions about for readers, which can help them to establish a strong presence the air springs components market. Some the questions answered in the air springs components market report include,

How will the Europe air springs components market grow during the period 2018-2026?

How OEMs are the important contributors to the growth of the air springs components market?

Which product type will account for the largest revenue share in the air springs components market and why?

How are leading manufacturers improving durability and performance characteristics of air springs components?

What are the winning strategies adopted by leading stakeholders in the air springs components market?

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report helps readers to fathom unique conclusions about the development of the air springs components market, which are presented in the report. On conducting detailed secondary and primary market research on the historical and current growth parameters of the air springs components market, analysts at Fact.MR find out nearly accurate qualitative and quantitative conclusions about the growth of the air springs components market.

Secondary research on the air springs components helps analysts to understand the historical and current facts and industry-validated information and predict the growth prospects of the air springs components market. This is followed by primary research, where leading stakeholders in the market, such as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and investors, in the air springs components market are interviewed. The accuracy and authenticity of the qualitative and quantitative information on how the air springs components market will grow during 2018-2027, is ensured during the research.

Important questions pertaining to the Air Spring Components market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Air Spring Components market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Air Spring Components market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Air Spring Components market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Air Spring Components market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

