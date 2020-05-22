Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Tyre Market Analysis, Trends and Growth 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Tyre Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024’, the global demand for tyres attained almost 3112 million units. It is projected to grow further in the forecast period of 2019-2024 at a CAGR of 4%, and is expected to reach a volume of 4014 million units in 2024.

The growing electric vehicles market is expected to drive the tyre industry in the coming years. Governments, globally, is incentivising the use of electric vehicles by the implementation of stricter emission laws and providing subsidies to both the manufacturers and consumers. By 2030, electric vehicles are expected to account for 15-30% of the total vehicle sales. Their penetration rate in China is expected to be higher due to the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) mandate announced by the government in 2018. According to the scheme, the country aims to sell a minimum of 4.6 million electric vehicles by 2020. The mandate also plans to phase out and eventually, ban cars with traditional internal combustion engines. Major players in the tyre industry like Hankook and Goodyear are taking note of this trend towards e-vehicles and are launching products to combat the faster wear of tyres in e-vehicles because of their high-torque accelerations.

The global tyre market is being driven by the expanding production and demand for vehicles due to growing population and increasing disposable incomes. The growing demand for light weight vehicles is coming from emerging economies like China, India and East Europe with South America continuing its recovery after the losses faced by the industry in 2016. China is a leading car market and is one of the largest markets in terms of the demand for passenger vehicles in the country. The robust car industry in the country is aiding its tyre market, making China the largest tyre market in the world in 2017. It accounted for nearly half the industry. India, another major tyre market, is also witnessing a rising demand for automobiles, and is expected to be the third largest automobiles market by 2021. The India tyre industry is expected to see 7-9% growth in demand in the forecast period. It is witnessing a rising demand not just from the domestic market but also from the growing overseas market. Thus, the increase in exports is also driving the India tyre market.

Market Analysis by Types:

OEM Market Replacement Market

OEM and replacement tyres are the two segments in the tyre market.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Passenger Car or Light Truck Commercial Tyres (Trucks) Commercial Tyres (Off-Highway)

Passenger car or light truck, commercial tyres (trucks), and commercial tyres (off-highway) are the major application sectors for tyres.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global tyre industry is being aided the rising use of vehicles in emerging economies. The declining prices of rubber is driving the tyre industry growth, with the replacement tyre market projected to witness higher profit margins. In 2018, the OEM segment of the tyre industry dominated the market with an over 50% market share. Passenger vehicles and light trucks are driving the rising demand for tyres. Asia is a leading tyre market due the growing automobile industry as well as the reduced production and labour costs. The global tyre market is being driven by the increasing car production in China which is finding impetus in the bgrowth of GDP and the rising demand for cars from the growing middle-class population. The tax breaks for car with smaller engines in China is further aiding the car market in the country.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives the historical (2014-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) markets for tyre and its segments and applications. The report also gives the regional markets and price trends for tyres for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024). It analyses the global trade data of tyre for the year 2018, looking into the volume and value of the major exporting and importing countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY) Groupe Michelin France (EPA: ML) Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Continental AG Germany Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. The Hankook Tyre group Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co Zhongce rubber group Co. Ltd Madras Rubber Factory Limited

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

