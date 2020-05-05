Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Telehealth Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Telehealth market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Telehealth market.

The report also profiles major players in the global telehealth market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in this market are Teladoc, Inc., American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., GE Healthcare, and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

The global telehealth market has been segmented as below:

Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Component Hardware Software Integrated Standalone Services Real-time Store & Forward Remote Monitoring Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Application Radiology Cardiology Urgent Care Remote ICU Psychiatry Dermatology Others



Global Telehealth Market, by End-user Payers Providers Patients Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



