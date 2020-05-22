Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis, Trends and Growth, 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global surface disinfectant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.73% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global surface disinfectant market is being led by North America and its position over the forecast period is expected to be sustained. High living standards have contributed to cleaner households and other hygienic consumer practices. Government programs and regulations of public safety and hygiene have also guided the development of the demand for surface disinfectants. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest rising region between 2020 and 2025. The demand in the Asia Pacific is driven by the growing population and rising public health and cleanliness expenses. In addition to increased customer understanding of the need for cleanliness and hygiene, increased disposable income is likely to stimulate the product demand over the next few years.

In February 2020, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), announced the launch of Microban 24, a new antibacterial house sanitizing product. In addition to killing 99.9 percent of contact bacteria, Microban 24 continues to function throughout the day. Microban 24 is a defensive shield, allowing for a full 24 hours for the killing of bacteria even though the surface is infected or touched many times.

Market Analysis by Composition:

Alcohols Chlorine Compounds Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Hydrogen Peroxide Peracetic Acid Others

The compositions of surface disinfectant can be divided into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium, compounds, hydrogen peroxide, and peracetic acid, among others.

Market Analysis by Type:

Liquids Wipes Sprays

The types of surface disinfectant available in the market could be liquids, wipes, and sprays.

Wipes

Quaternary Ammonium Compound-Based Wipes Alcohol-Based Wipes Others

Wipes can be further segmented into quaternary ammonium compound-based wipes, alcohol-based wipes, and others.

Market Analysis by Application:

In-House Surfaces Instrument Disinfection Others

It finds application in in-house surfaces, instrument disinfection, and others.

Market Analysis by End-Use:

Hospital Settings Diagnostic Laboratories Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Research Laboratories

The end-uses include hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research laboratories.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regional markets include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rapidly rising geriatric population is driving the growth of the global surface disinfectant market. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases throughout the globe is propelling the growth of the market. The increasing number of surgeries is boosting the growth of the industry. The rising use of surface disinfectants in the end-use industries, including hospitals and healthcare systems, is aiding the market growth. Increasing technological advancement is boosting the product line, thus, boosting the growth of the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global surface disinfectant market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the compositions, types, applications, end-uses, and major regions of surface disinfectant. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The major key players in the global surface disinfectant market include companies like 3M Company, Cantel Medical, The Clorox Company, Ecolab, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Procter & Gamble, and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, among others. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

3M Company [NYSE: MMM]

Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD)

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX)

Ecolab (NYSE: ECL)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Others

