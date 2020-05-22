Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Sodium Cyanide Market Analysis, Trends and Growth, 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sodium Cyanide Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global demand for sodium cyanide reached a volume of around 855.7 thousand metric tons in 2019. The market demand is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a volume of around 1089 thousand metric tons by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=871

The global sodium cyanide market is being aided by the growing mining activities, especially in the developing nations, coupled with the advancing technological developments. The Asia Pacific is the leading market for the product, accounting for nearly half the global supply of sodium cyanide, owing to the growing electroplating industry and rapid increase in mining activities in the region. The Asia Pacific is the largest exporting region of sodium cyanide. Within the Asia Pacific, China, being a major market for the product, accounts for a high domestic demand for sodium cyanide. After the Asia Pacific, North America is the leading supplier and exporter of the substance, majorly exporting to countries in Latin. In North America, the market is growing due to the surplus capacity of sodium cyanide in the region.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents– https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-cyanide-market

With the growing demand for precious metals, the mining activities have also increased, which is aiding the global market for sodium cyanide. In June 2017, the Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a key player in the market, started the construction of a new Chemours Mining Solutions manufacturing facility in the state of Durango, Mexico, investing around USD 150 million in the project. Chemours is the world’s largest producer of solid sodium cyanide, essential in mining operations, and this new facility will provide a safe and reliable supply to the mining industry in Mexico, further aiding in the growth of the sodium cyanide industry, globally.

Market Breakup by Application:

Mining (Extraction) Electroplating Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing mining activities, especially in the emerging economies, are leading to the growth of the global tablet coatings industry. The growing electroplating industry coupled with increasing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes, is further propelling the industry forward. Increased demand for precious metals is providing a further impetus to the market. The growing demand from the application sectors for producing chemical intermediates and other materials is further supporting the industry growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global sodium cyanide industry for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the regional markets of sodium cyanide. An analysis of the regional price trends has been provided for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. The report also looks in-depth into the trade data, covering the leading exporting and importing market, along with their value and volume. It also provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model, along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & SuPlier Analysis:

Anhui Shuguang Chemical Group Cyanco Corporation Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Orica Limited (ASX: ORI) TAEKWANG Industrial Co., ltd. (KRX: 003240) CyPlus GmbH Tongsuh Petrochemical Corp., Ltd Sasol Polymers Ltd Australian Gold Reagents Pty Ltd Unique Chemical Limited Others

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latam-silicones-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-silicones-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com