Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Sealants and Adhesives Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Size, Share Price, Analysis & Forecast by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sealants and Adhesives Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global sealants and adhesives market reached a value of USD 60 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to attain a value of USD 75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Adhesives are usually liquid in form which solidify upon application and are used to join together two surfaces by adhesion. They have superior strength, greater durability, and rigidity as compared to sealants. Sealants, on the other hand, are highly flexible paste-like materials used to fill and seal gaps between surfaces or connection joints. Silicones sealants are preferred due to their enhanced flexibility and elongation properties.

Construction and infrastructure sector is the major driving force behind the growth of the sealants and adhesives market. They find their use in the construction and renovation sectors as floor primers, adhesives for tiles and soft floor coverings, window sealant, door sealant, roof sealant, wall primers, and wallpaper adhesives, among others.

Sealants are also used to waterproof and fireproof surfaces and find applications in the renovations of floors and walls. The scope of their application in the construction sector ranges from small domestic projects to large, expansive bridges and skyscrapers. The growing construction activities in developing countries due to rising population and rapid urbanisation and recovering construction sector in developed countries are driving the sealants and adhesives market with Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe as the leading markets for the industry.

The automotive industry is another significant application sector for sealants and adhesives and is expected to continue to drive the market with the rising production of automobiles. The growing environmental concerns have led to automobiles manufacturers increasingly focussing on the production of light-weight vehicles with improved fuel efficiency. The manufacturers are resorting to the use of lightweight composite materials joined together by structural adhesives instead of welding or heavy mechanical fasteners. Unlike mechanical fasteners, structural adhesives also absorb vibrations and impact forces. Sealants and adhesives find extensive applications in the automotive industry being used in various parts of the vehicle ranging from sensors to the vehicle skeleton. China was the major automotive producer in 2017 and is the foremost market for sealants and adhesive in the Asia Pacific region.

Adhesives Market Breakup by Type:

Reactive Systems

Solvent Based

Water Based

Hot Melt

Others

Adhesives are broadly divided into reactive systems, solvent-based, pressure sensitive, water-based, and hot melt, among others.

Sealants Market Breakup by Type:

Silicones

Acrylic

Butyls

Polysulphides

Polyurethanes

Others

Sealants are broadly divided into Silicones, Acrylic, Butyls, Polysulphides, Polyurethanes, Others

Adhesives Market Breakup by End-Use:

Paper, board and related products

Building, construction, civil engineering, craftsmen

Woodworking and joinery

Transportation

Footwear and leather

Consumer/DIY

Assembly operations

Others

The leading application sectors for adhesives are paper, board and related products, building, construction, civil engineering, craftsmen, woodworking and joinery, transportation, footwear and leather, consumer/DIY, and assembly operations, among others.

Sealants Market Breakup by End-Use:

Construction (Incl. Insulating glass, glazing)

Consumer/DIY

Assembly

Transportation

Others

The leading application sectors for sealants are Construction (Incl. Insulating glass, glazing), Consumer/DIY, Assembly, Transportation, Others

Market breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Others

Key Findings of the Report:

Rising demand from the infrastructure, packaging, and automobile sectors are driving the global sealants and adhesives market.

Rapid industrialisation combined with a growing middle class is driving the market in emerging economies.

In emerging nations, construction and assembly operations are the key application sectors for sealants and adhesives.

Construction was the leading application sector for the market in Europe and North America, with the European market also being driven by transportation and industrial assembly sectors.

Increased R&D investments and technological innovations due to mounting environmental regulations have provided added impetus to the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report offers a detailed historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market of the global sealants and adhesives market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025 according to end-use and regions.

It offers a trade analysis of the major exporting and importing countries by their value and volume for the year, 2019.

It also provides an in-depth insight into the region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends of sealants and adhesives.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

