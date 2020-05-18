Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Paper Cup Market Analysis, Trends and Growth, 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Paper Cup Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024’, the global paper cup consumption stood at nearly 260 billion units in 2018. The consumption of paper cup is further projected to grow in the forecast period of 2019-2024 at a CAGR of 1.8% to attain about 290 billion units in 2024.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=59&flag=B

The global paper cup industry is being driven by the robustly growing food and beverage industry, especially in the emerging economies. The projected GDP growth at 3.5% in the forecast period and the growing urban population is providing further impetus to the food and beverage industry growth. China, the leading food and beverage market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 10.7% per annum till 2020 while the food and beverage sales in India is projected to witness an annual growth of 13.1% till 2020. The projected healthy growth of the industry in the Asia Pacific is also aiding the growth of the paper cup industry. The region is the leading market for paper cup accounting for over a third of the global paper cup consumption. The regional paper cup market is also being aided by the healthy growth of the overall paper industry in Asia due to the expansion of the sector within the continent. Currently, China and Japan, along with the US account for over half the total paper consumption, globally.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/paper-cups-market

With growing environmental concerns, major brands are promoting the recycling and sustainability of paper cups. In 2006, Starbucks developed paper cups produced using 10% post-consumer recycled fibre, which was the first such food packaging approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the US. Major players in the paper cup industry like Go-Pak UK Ltd and F Bender Limited have partnered with various environmental platforms to promote the recycling of paper cups. F Bender also attains the raw materials for its paper cups from sustainable sources, where every tree felled to manufacture its paper cup is replaced with 3-4 saplings.

Market Analysis by Disposable Cups Types:

Paper Cups Polystyrene Foam Plastic Cups

Paper cups, polystyrene foam, and plastic cups are the types of disposable cups commonly available in the market.

Market Analysis by Paper Cup Types:

Hot Paper Cups Cold Paper Cups

Paper cups can be bifurcated into hot and cold paper cups.

Market Analysis by Wall Type:

Single Walled Cups Double Walled Cups

According to the thickness of the wall, they can also be categorised as single walled and double walled cups.

Market Analysis by Application:

Tea and Coffee Chilled Food & Beverages Other Food & Beverages

Paper cups can be used to hold tea and coffee, along with chilled food and beverages, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global disposable cups market, as well as the global paper cup market, can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions.

Key Findings of the Report:

Currently, the paper cup market is dominated by hot paper cups, which account for more than 65% of the market. Tea and coffee account for almost 45% of the paper cup applications, globally. The paper cups market is aided by the growth of the disposable cups market with 495 billion units of disposable cups consumed in 2018. Rising demand from emerging economies and increasing standards of living are driving the industry growth. The growing trend towards online food ordering and home food delivery services are expected to provide further impetus to the paper cup market. Sanitation and hygiene concerns are driving the consumer demand for disposable paper cups. The biodegradable paper cups are being preferred by the increasingly environmentally conscious consumers.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides the historical (2014-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) consumption of disposable cups. The report also offers the regional markets for disposable cups for the past (2014-2018) and future (2019-2024) periods. It gives the markets for the types of disposable cups as well as paper cups for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024). It looks into the historical (2014-2018) and future (2019-2024) demand for paper cups according to their various applications. The report by Expert Market Research analyses the regional consumption and price trends of paper cups for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

F Bender Limited Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL: HUH1V) Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3863) The International Paper Company Dart Container Corporation Dixie Consumer Products LLC Go-Pak UK LTD Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/banana-powder-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aluminium-cans-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com