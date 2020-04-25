Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Nutraceuticals Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Nutraceuticals market reveals that the global Nutraceuticals market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Nutraceuticals market is discussed in the presented study.

The Nutraceuticals market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Nutraceuticals market.

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Nutraceuticals market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Nutraceuticals market report.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The final section of the report discusses the overall competitive landscape of the U.S. nutraceuticals market. Within this section, a competitive landscape and market share analysis has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and give an understanding regarding the market shares of key players in the U.S nutraceuticals market. Detailed profiles of the manufacturers are included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Nutraceuticals space.

Apart from these, the capacity utilization of all the major players is also included in the report. Key players in the U.S. Nutraceuticals market include General Mills Inc., The Natures Bounty Co. (NBTY), Amway Enterprises, Herbalife International, Inc., Royal DSM NV, Pepsi Co., Groupe Danone, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Chobani LLC.

The U.S. nutraceuticals market is segmented into:

By Product Type

Functional Foods Probiotics Fortified Food Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food Branded Ionized Salt Branded Wheat Flour Others

Functional Beverages Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Fortified Juices Fortified Dairy Beverages Others

Dietary Supplements Proteins Supplements Vitamins & Minerals Herbal Supplements (Ayurvedic extracts, plant extracts, algal extracts, phytochemicals) Other (fatty acids, fiber)



By Product Form

Tablets and Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Solids/Semi-solids

