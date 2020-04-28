Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Steam Trap Monitor Market 2017 – 2025

“

market players such as Forbes Marshal and Spirax Sarco released wireless steam trap monitor system which is the key trend which helps global steam trap monitor market to grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period

Global steam trap monitor market: Segmentation

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by end-use industry types, technology types, material type, trap types and region types.

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by end-use industry types as follow:

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Downstream Hydrocarbons

Defense

Water & Wastewater

Power generation

Oil & gas

Pulp & paper

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by technology types as follow:

Wired

Wireless

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by trap types as follow:

Mechanical Traps (inverted bucket & Float and Thermostatic)

Thermodynamic Traps

Venturi or Orifice Traps

Thermostatic Traps

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by material types as follow:

Steel

Iron

Others

Global steam trap monitor market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global steam trap monitor market is segmented into seven regions – Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, North America, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among region mentioned above, North America accounts high market share in steam trap monitor market across the globe followed by Western Europe. Western Europe and Middle East & Africa is estimated to grow with a rapid rate in global steam trap monitor market due to its high usage in manufacturing industries in these regions. Due to low manufacturing cost in Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India is estimated to witness a rapid growth in steam trap monitor market across the globe.

Few prominent market players of global steam trap monitor market as follow:

Forbes Marshall

Emerson Electric Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc.

ThermaXX Jackets, LLC.

Mosto Technologies, Inc.

Armstrong International Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

GESTRA AG

CIRCOR International, Inc

