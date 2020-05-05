Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Mobility Aid Devices Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2025

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Mobility Aid Devices market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Mobility Aid Devices market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Mobility Aid Devices market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Mobility Aid Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Mobility Aid Devices market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

companies profiled in the global mobility aid devices market include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Ottobock, Investor AB (Patricia Industries-Permobil), Medical Depot, Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., GF Health Products, Inc., Merits Co. Ltd., and MEYRA Group.

The global mobility aid devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market, by Product

Wheelchairs Manual Power

Mobility Scooters Boot Scooter Midsize Scooter Road Scooter

Walking Aids Canes Crutches Walkers

Mobility Lifts

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market, by End-user

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Others

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



