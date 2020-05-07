Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2020-2025

According to a new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global methyl ester sulfonate market reached a volume of around 0.7 million metric tons in 2019. The industry is further expected to witness a healthy growth rate and is projected to display a CAGR of 14% between 2020 and 2025 to reach a volume of nearly 1.5 million metric tons by 2025.

Get a free sample report for this market study:- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=843

The global methyl ester sulfonate market is being driven by the increasing demand for biodegradable products to produce environmental-friendly detergents to reduce the carbon footprint in the environment. The Asia Pacific is the leading market for methyl ester sulfonate, occupying nearly 80% of the supply market share. The industry in the Asia Pacific region is being driven by the high growth rate of powder detergents in the emerging economies of the region like India and China. The Asia Pacific is followed by North America as the other significant market for methyl ester sulfonate. The expansion of the methyl ester sulfonate market is supporting the growth of its consumers in the detergents industry like Unilever (NYSE: UL) and the Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

Read full report summary with Table of Contents: – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methyl-ester-sulfonate-market

The capacity addition for methyl ester sulfonate is rapidly increasing, mainly in the Asia Pacific, due to an anticipated increase in demand for methyl ester sulfonate as a potential substitute for LAS, due to increasing LAS price in Asia. While the current installed capacity will be sufficient to meet the global demand until 2022, Lion Corporation, a leading player in the methyl ester sulfonate industry, announced an increase of its capacity by 100,000 metric tons by the end of 2018, to meet the growing future demand in the Asia Pacific.

Wilmar International Limited (SGX: F34) is a leading manufacturer of methyl ester sulfonate, with a total capacity of 200,000 metric tons and a diversified presence in the Asia Pacific regions, like China, India, and Indonesia. The company is involved in the production of palm oil-based methyl ester sulfonate, which is providing an edge to the company over the other players in the market. The company is benefitting from the high raw material availability in China, India, and Indonesia due to favourable conditions for palm oil production.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Laundry

Dishwashing

Others

Methyl ester sulfonate finds application in the laundry and dishwashing sectors, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the global methyl ester sulfonate market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increasing demand for powder detergents and dishwashing detergents, particularly from emerging economies like India and China, is driving the global market for methyl ester sulfonate.

With the growing global concern regarding the environment, the demand for methyl ester sulfonate has increased as it is a biodegradable substitute for petrochemical-derived LAS, a surfactant used in detergents, thus, further aiding the market.

The excellent surfactant properties of methyl ester sulfonate , as well as its low price over LAS, has increased its demand among manufacturers, providing further impetus to the market for its growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The EMR report gives a detailed insight into the applications and regional markets of methyl ester sulfonate for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of methyl ester sulfonate.

The key demand and price indicators have also been provided within the report.

The major players in the global methyl ester sulfonate market are Chemithon Corporation, Wilmar International, KLK Oleo, Stepan Company, Lion Corporation, Jiaxing Zanyu Technology Development Co., Ltd., and P&G Chemicals, among others. This comprehensive report by EMR looks into the market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, plant turnarounds, and capacity expansions of the major players.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis::

Chemithon Corporation

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS: WLMIF)

KLK Oleo

Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL)

Lion Corporation

Jiaxing Zanyu Technology Development Co., Ltd.

P&G Chemicals

Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flow-chemistry-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-cyanide-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com