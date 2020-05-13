Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hand Sanitizer Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025, the global hand sanitizer market size reached a value of USD 1223.2 million in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents –https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=H&id=508

The global hand sanitizer market is being driven by the rising inclination of consumers towards health and well-being, contributing to growing product developments. Favourable funding for sanitation needs from organizations like the FDA and the WHO is further increasing the demand for hand sanitizers. Gel hand sanitizer is expected to continue to have the maximum share in the hand sanitizer industry because it is readily available throughout the aisles of different stores, from general stores to supermarkets. Moreover, gel hand sanitizer takes relatively less time to remove germs effectively. Furthermore, the foam hand sanitizer will also gain momentum over the forecast period of 2020-2025. Foam hand sanitizer sticks directly to the hand and is comparatively smaller than mist, liquid, gel, as well as other hand sanitizers. All such qualities make the foam hand sanitizer a lucrative consumer option. The growth of the hand sanitizing market will still be powered at an incredible rate by its time-efficient and easily accessible aspects.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents –https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hand-sanitizer-market

The leading key players in the industry like Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) produce personal care products like hand sanitizers. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA provides a wide range of sanitizers under its brand called Dial. These hand sanitizers are available in a wide range, catering to the different demands of the consumers. The demand for hand sanitizers is growing rapidly due to the outbreak of a deadly virus called Coronavirus or COVID-19. The tremendous growth in demand has led to inflated prices on various platforms.

Market Analysis by Product:

Gel Foam Spray Others

Based on the product, the market can be divided into gel, foam, spray, and others.

Market Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores Departmental Stores Pharmacy Stores Others

The distribution channels include online stores, departmental stores, pharmacy stores, among others.

Market Analysis by End Use:

Restaurants Schools Hospitals Household Purpose Others

It finds end-uses in restaurants, schools, hospitals, household purpose, and others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regional markets include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising inclination of consumers towards health and wellness and product development is driving the market growth. The availability of a variety of flavours is propelling the market development. The improved living standards of the consumers are pushing the market growth further. The increasing health expenditure and the rising awareness about the importance of hygiene are aiding the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global hand sanitizer market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the product, distribution channel, end-use, and regional markets of hand sanitizer. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Himalaya Wellness [Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.] Procter and Gamble [PG (NYSE)] Gojo Industries, Inc. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Unilever PLC Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/point-of-sale-materials-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/integrated-workplace-management-system-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com