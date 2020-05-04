Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Flexitanks Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 to 2025

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Flexitanks market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Flexitanks market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.
The report on the global Flexitanks market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Flexitanks market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Flexitanks market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Flexitanks market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Flexitanks market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.
segmented as follows:
Flexitanks Market, by Product
- Monolayer
- Bi-layer
- Multilayer
Flexitanks Market, by Type
- Single Use
- Reusable
Flexitanks Market, by Material
- Polyethylene
- HDPE
- LDPE
- LLDPE
- Polypropylene
- Others
Flexitanks Market: by Application
- Food Grade Liquids
- Non-hazardous Chemicals
- Industrial Liquids
- Agricultural Liquids
- Others
Flexitanks Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Other ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Iran
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The flexitanks market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to increasing demand for edible liquids and their growing trade
- Flexitanks provide several advantages over alternatives and prove to be very economical as compared to other bulk packaging products
- Multilayer, single-use flexitanks are the most preferred type across the globe. They are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period.
- Loss of cargo due to leakage is one of the major concerns during the export of liquids. These incidents primarily occur due to adoption of improper ways of installation and loading in flexitanks. Fitting operations should ideally be carried out by a person or organization having technical expertise and knowhow about flexitanks. Thus, flexitank manufacturers have the opportunity to forward integrate their operations and provide fitting services of flexitanks in containers. Some of the existing players have integrated operations with respect to flexitank manufacturing and fitting services.
- Polyethylene forms the major material, by weight, in the overall construction of flexitanks. In terms of application, the food grade liquids segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market and expand at a significant rate during the forecast period
