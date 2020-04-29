Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Edible Flowers Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Edible Flowers market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Edible Flowers market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

key participants of global edible flowers market are Fresh Origins, LLC, THE SECRET GARDEN, Petite Ingredient, Scarborough Farms, Inc., little wild things farm, Cherry Valley Organics, Ottawa Edible Flowers, Betty Mackey, FARM.ONE, Pretty Produce and many others involved in the cultivation, packaging, and selling of edible flowers.

Edible Flowers Market: Key Developments

The market for edible flowers is developing with new product launches with time. For instance, Flowerdale Farm, an Australia based company that grows and supplies fresh produce launched new edible flower varieties in the year 2015. These new varieties launched were Fennel flower and Nasturtium Buds.

The edible flowers market is also developing in terms of product availability in different distribution channels. A very popular supermarket, Sainsbury’s, announced the launch of an edible flowers punnet in its fresh herbs fixture in the year 2017.

Opportunities For Edible Flowers Market Participants

The market for edible flowers foresees great opportunities to grow from research and development for lengthening the shelf life of edible flowers, which acts as one of the major concern faced by the growers and distributors of edible flowers. Apart from that, implementation of practices that reduce the possibilities of contamination by weeds will help their product reach customers as pure and contamination-free edible flowers. Further, the commercialization of edible flowers can be improved if producers adopt good safety practices against allergic edible flowers. Chemical free and organic farming practices can further enhance the product quality and help widen the organic segment of the market.

