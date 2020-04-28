Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – E-commerce Logistics Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2026

A recent market study on the global E-commerce Logistics market reveals that the global E-commerce Logistics market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global E-commerce Logistics market is discussed in the presented study.
The E-commerce Logistics market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global E-commerce Logistics market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global E-commerce Logistics market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
segmented as follows:
E-commerce Logistics Market, by Service Type
- Warehousing
- Mega Centers
- Hubs/Delivery Centers
- Returns Processing Centers
- Transportation
- Air/Express Delivery
- Freight/Rail
- Trucking/Over Road
- Maritime
- Others
E-commerce Logistics Market, by Operational Area
- Domestic
- International (Cross Border)
E-commerce Logistics Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- United Arab Emirates (the UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
