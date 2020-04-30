All News

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2019-2027

April 30, 2020
3 Min Read

A recent market study on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market reveals that the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market is discussed in the presented study.

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/18754?source=atm

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

  • Who are the most prominent players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market?
  • What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
  • How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  • Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
  • Why are the sales of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Report

  • Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market
  • Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
  • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market
  • In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
  • A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

The presented report segregates the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/18754?source=atm

Segmentation of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market report.

Key Segments Covered

  • Type of Service

    • Recovery & Backup Services

    • Real-Time Replication Services

    • Data Protection Services

    • Professional Services

    • Managed Services

  • Service Provider

    • Cloud Service Provider

    • Telecommunication Service Provider

    • Managed Service Provider

    • Others

  • Vertical

    • BFSI

    • Retail & Consumer Goods

    • Telecommunication & IT

    • Public Sector

    • Healthcare

    • Media & Entertainment

    • Defence

    • Others

  • End-User

    • Small and Medium Enterprises

    • Large Enterprises

Key Regions Covered

  • North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Benelux

    • Rest of Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • Rest of Eastern Europe

  • SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • India

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • ASEAN

    • Rest of APAC

  • Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

  • China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

  • MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

    • GCC Countries

    • Turkey

    • South Africa

    • North Africa

    • Rest of MEA

Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

  • Citrix Systems

  • IBM Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • NTT Communications

  • Acronis

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Axcient

  • Zerto

  • ContinuitySA

  • Sungard Availability Services

  • DATORA

  • Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

  • Message Labs Africa

  • Node Africa.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/18754?source=atm

Tags

Our Address

  • Curious Desk
    • 445 E Ohio Street, Unit 2708 Chicago, IL 60611
  • +1 (773) 654-0355
    • [email protected]