Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market reveals that the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market is discussed in the presented study.

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

The presented report segregates the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market.

Segmentation of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market report.

Key Segments Covered

Type of Service Recovery & Backup Services Real-Time Replication Services Data Protection Services Professional Services Managed Services

Service Provider Cloud Service Provider Telecommunication Service Provider Managed Service Provider Others

Vertical BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Telecommunication & IT Public Sector Healthcare Media & Entertainment Defence Others

End-User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Regions Covered

North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market U.S. Canada

Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Acronis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axcient

Zerto

ContinuitySA

Sungard Availability Services

DATORA

Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Message Labs Africa

Node Africa.

