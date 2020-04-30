Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market reveals that the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market is discussed in the presented study.
The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The presented report segregates the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market.
Key Segments Covered
Type of Service
Recovery & Backup Services
Real-Time Replication Services
Data Protection Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Service Provider
Cloud Service Provider
Telecommunication Service Provider
Managed Service Provider
Others
Vertical
BFSI
Retail & Consumer Goods
Telecommunication & IT
Public Sector
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Defence
Others
End-User
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Key Regions Covered
North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market
U.S.
Canada
Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market
India
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of APAC
Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market
China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market
MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market
GCC Countries
Turkey
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of MEA
Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market
Citrix Systems
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
NTT Communications
Acronis
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Axcient
Zerto
ContinuitySA
Sungard Availability Services
DATORA
Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.
Message Labs Africa
Node Africa.
