Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Dietary Supplements Market Drivers Analysis by 2028

The report on the global Dietary Supplements market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Dietary Supplements market over the forecast period. The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Dietary Supplements market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Dietary Supplements market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Dietary Supplements market is projected to grow during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Dietary Supplements market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Key Takeaways of the Report:
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Dietary Supplements market
- Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Dietary Supplements market
- Recent advancements in the Dietary Supplements market landscape
- In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Dietary Supplements market
Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Dietary Supplements market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Dietary Supplements market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
segmented as follows:
- By Application
- Weight loss
- Sports nutrition
- General wellbeing
- Immune and Digestive Health
- Bone and Joint Health
- Heart Health
- Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)
- By Ingredients
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Amino Acids
- Botanical Supplements
- Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract)
- By Form
- Soft gel/Pills
- Confectionery Products
- Gummies
- Chews
- Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies)
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Chewable Pills and Pills
- Gel Caps
- Confectionery Products
- Powder
- Liquid
- Soft gel/Pills
- By End Use
- Men
- Women
- Senior Citizens
- Others (kids and toddlers)
- By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies/Drugstores
- Health & Beauty Stores
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Internet
- Direct Selling
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Herbalife International
- BASF SE
- E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
- Glanbia Plc
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway Enterprises
- NBTY Inc.
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline Limited
