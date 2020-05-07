Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact -Cover Glass Market Size, Share, Price & Trends till 2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cover Glass Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024’, the global cover glass market is being driven by the growing smartphone cover glass market which attained a value of nearly USD 1.6 million in 2018, globally. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2024 to attain USD 1.8 billion by 2024.

The global cover glass market is driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones, globally, with the advancement in technology. The usage of cover glass in the devices like smartphones, tabs and others, to protect it from damaging has resulted in the steady growth of the market. Among the different varieties of cover glasses available in the market to be used for smartphones display screen, Corning’s Gorilla Glass remains the most preferred one. In 2016, it was installed on 2.5 billion smartphone devices, globally accounting for about 73% penetration in the smartphone industry. In terms of consumption, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a significant market owing to the large population of the smartphone users in the region, which is further expected to grow at a healthy pace in the forecast period.

With the increasing production of smartphones, the production rate of different varieties of cover glasses has also increased. Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), a leading player that specializes in specialty glass, launched Gorilla Glass in 2007, which is followed by its newer versions until now. In 2018, Corning launched Gorilla Glass 6 which has better damage-resistance and higher compressive strength than the previous iterations. Moreover, in August 2018 Samsung selected Corning’s Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ as the surface material for the Galaxy watch launched by the company, providing nearly invisible surfaces. This DX+ version have improved optical clarity for advanced mobile displays and provides superior scratch resistance, thus providing a further boost to the market.

Market Breakup by Types

1. Gorilla

2. Sapphire

3. Dragontrail

4. Others

Gorilla, sapphire and dragontrail, among others are the various types of glasses available in the market.

Market Breakup by Applications

1. Smartphones

2. Tablet

3. Smart Watch

4. Automotive

5. Others

Cover glasses find application in different segments of electronic sector, like, smartphones, tablet, smart watch and automotive, among others.

Market Breakup by and Regions

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. LATAM

5. Middle East & Africa

The regional markets for the global cover glass market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, LATAM, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

1. The global cover glass market is being driven by the increasing smartphone penetration, globally.

2. With the increase in number of smartphone users, the demand for smartphone cover glass is increasing as to protect the fragile display screens, which is aiding the market further.

3. With the introduction of new technologies, constant innovation is taking place, resulting in better versions of the cover glasses, which propels the market further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

1. The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global cover glass market for the periods (2014-2018) and (2019-2024).

2. The report provides historical (2014-2018) as well as forecasted (2019-2024) data for the types, applications and regional markets of the global cover glass market.

3. The report also offers an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. Corning Inc.(NYSE: GLW)

2. AGC Inc (Asahi Glass Co., Ltd) (OTCMKTS: ASGLY)

3. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.(TYO: 5214)

4. Schott AG

5. Biel Crystal Manufactory Limited

6. TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

7. O-film Tech Co., Ltd.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

