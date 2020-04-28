Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Bonded Magnet to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2028

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Bonded Magnet market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Bonded Magnet market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Market segmentation includes amount of bonded magnet consumed by product, process, and application in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report include Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Allstar Magnetics, Alliance LLC, Neo Magnequench, Viona Magnetics etc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The bonded magnet market has been divided into the following segments.

Bonded Magnet Market– Product Analysis

Rare Earth Magnets Isotropic Anisotropic

Ferrite Plastic Ferrite Rubber Ferrite

Hybrid

Bonded Magnet Market– Process Analysis

Calendaring

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Compression

Bonded Magnet Market– Application Analysis

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others (Medical, Power Generation etc.)

Bonded Magnet Market– Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



