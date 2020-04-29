Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Automotive Radar Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2017 to 2022

The presented market report on the global Automotive Radar market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Automotive Radar market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Automotive Radar market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Automotive Radar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Automotive Radar market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Automotive Radar market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Automotive Radar Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Automotive Radar market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Automotive Radar market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Leading Players Make Massive Inroads with Research Initiatives and Collaborative Strategies

Robert Bosch GmbH, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Continental AG with its headquarters in Hanover, Germany are two of the leading players in the automotive radar market. Robert Bosch has made massive inroads in the automotive radar market space with critically timed acquisitions, mergers and takeovers. In the year 2017, Robert Bosch entered into a collaboration with Tom Tom to launch a unique HD map with an integrated radar road signature layer for the localization of vehicles in autonomous driving. It has also showcased its prowess in research and development that has enabled it to come out with innovative products and solutions. Bosch has partnerships with myriad universities and research institutes with a keen focus on information technology and sensors. It has also procured proprietary patent rights for all its products thus giving it an edge. It is said that the company has employed nearly 60,000 individuals who are purely focused on the company’s R&D activities. The company also leverages its growth with its profoundly strong operational network that efficiently serves its humungous customer base.

The meteoric rise of Continental AG has been its single minded focus on providing scalable and innovative protection systems for vehicle occupants as well as ADAS that uses automotive radars to fulfill safety and comfort functions. The company has smartly strategized its expansion by entering into agreements with other players in the market. Continental signed an agreement with Nexteer automotive in the year 2017 in a joint venture focused on the development of motion control systems and actuator components for automated driving. It also entered into a partnership with AND to enrich map and location data with the requisite sensor data collected from vehicles. Its biggest strength has been its ability to multiply by leaps and bounds in all the major markets of the world thus mitigating the risk associated with overdependence on only one region. It provides automotive parts with operations in about 46 different countries of the world with Europe accounting for a major chunk of the company’s total revenue.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive Radar market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Automotive Radar Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Automotive Radar market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Automotive Radar market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Automotive Radar market

Important queries related to the Automotive Radar market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Automotive Radar market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Automotive Radar market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Automotive Radar ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

