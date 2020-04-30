Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Automotive HVAC Market Predicted to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2027

The presented market report on the global Automotive HVAC market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Automotive HVAC market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Automotive HVAC market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Automotive HVAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Automotive HVAC market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Automotive HVAC market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Automotive HVAC Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Automotive HVAC market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Automotive HVAC market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global Automotive HVAC market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ automotive HVAC market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global automotive HVAC market with a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the automotive HVAC market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 40% of the global automotive HVAC market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in Automotive HVAC market are as Sensata Technologies., The Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation.

Vendors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge in the market, also the vendors are highly focused on merger and acquisition strategy. In 2015, Mahle Group acquired Delphi Automotive’s thermal business to augment its market penetration and product offering. Delphi Automotive was recognized as top five industry players and this acquisition has poised to give significant competitive edge to Mahle Group over other competitors

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive HVAC market segments are included in the report.

Important queries related to the Automotive HVAC market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Automotive HVAC market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Automotive HVAC market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Automotive HVAC ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

