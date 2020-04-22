Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Arctic ExploitationThematic Research Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2025

“

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Arctic ExploitationThematic Research market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Arctic ExploitationThematic Research market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands.

Summary

The Arctic region is largely under-explored, owing to its cold, harsh climatic conditions, frozen seas, and lack of investment in infrastructure development. However, this picture is gradually changing.

According to separate estimations from the US and Russian agencies, the Arctic region is likely to hold around 20-25 percent of the worlds untapped hydrocarbons – potentially amounting to a US$35 trillion opportunity. Dwindling oil and gas reserves elsewhere is also raising the case for exploration and production (E&P) companies to venture into this region in search of hydrocarbons.

Scope

– Overview of the Arctic region as a theme in the oil and gas industry.

– Detailed analysis of the exploration and production activities in the Arctic region.

– Detailed review of oil and gas operations across key Arctic countries.

– Assessment of competitive positions of key oil and gas companies in the Arctic region.

Reasons to buy

– Understand the importance of the Arctic region from the perspective of the oil and gas industry.

– Identify the key trends that could potentially influence oil and gas operations in the Arctic region.

– Understand the Arctic exploitation value chain for the oil and gas industry and identify some of the leaders and challengers at each stage of the value chain.

– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies based on their exposure to the Arctic region.

