Coronavirus’ Business Impact : Toilet Soap Market 2020-2025 : Forecasts and Analysis by Expert Market Research

Toilet soap refers to a soap which is designed for bathing or washing and maintaining the hygiene of the body. It is mainly prepared from three ingredients – oils or fats, alkali (caustic soda or caustic potash) and water. Perfumes, colours, antiseptics, disinfectants, special oil blends, skin-whitening agents, glycerine, etc. are also in added in soaps to target the specific needs of the consumers.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=31

Currently, toilet soaps are available in a number of varieties such as liquid soap, personal soap, medicated soap, guest soap, glycerine soap, transparent soap, beauty soap, etc. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global toilet soap market reached a value of US$ 21 Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach US$ 28.14 Billion by 2025.

Read full report summary with Table of Content – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/toilet-soap-market

The production of toilet soap has witnessed a significant growth during 2015-2019. The major factors that are currently driving the toilet soap market are growing population, increasing health awareness and rising levels of hygiene among consumers. With an increase in pollution levels and changing lifestyles, consumers are compelled to use soaps specific to their needs to stay hygienic as well as to keep their skin healthy. This has significantly increased the global demand for toilet soap in the past several years. Also, the rural demand is growing due to which the soap companies are launching more soaps in the discount segment to target the lower socio-income strata of consumers. Moreover, value addition, a shift in the consumer preferences resulting in growing demand for organic products, increasing disposable incomes and premiumization of the product are other factors that have facilitated the market growth.

Market breakup by Soap type:

Bar Soap Liquid Soap Shower Gel

Market breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key findings from the report:

The major types of toilet soap are bar soap, liquid soap and shower gel. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share of more than a fifth of the total global production in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, North America and South America. Being fragmented in nature, the global toilet soap market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these players include Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Colgate Palmolive.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Unilever plc (LON: ULVR) Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Godrej Consumer Products Limited Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Others

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hair-care-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lip-care-product-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com