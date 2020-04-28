Coronavirus’ business impact: Test Automation Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2028

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Test Automation market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Test Automation market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global Test Automation Market

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global test automation market on the basis of various types of test automation into functional testing, configuration testing, web services testing, acceptance testing, compatibility testing, integration testing, load testing, security testing, mobile testing, migration testing, platform testing, usability testing, network testing, and QA process design. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis for the test automation market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level. Classification of global test automation market into its various types offers in-depth understanding of test automation in different market scenarios.

Global Test Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the test automation market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. This is identified as a crucial step for getting the full overview of the market through key market leaders and the strategies adopted by them. The complete test automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the test automation market’s growth.

IBM Corporation, Capgemini S.A., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, Hexaware Technologies, SmartBear Inc., Tricentis GmbH, SeaLights Technologies Ltd, Qasymphony, Inc., CA Technologies and Zensar Technologies are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as a part of company profiles.

Global Test Automation Market, by Component

Services Advisory and Assessment Services Managed Services Others



Product Test Automation Tools Functional Testing Configuration Testing Web Services Testing Acceptance Testing Compatibility Testing Integration Testing Load Testing Security Testing Mobile Testing Migration Testing Platform Testing Usability Testing Network Testing QA Process Design Type Independent Tools Others



Global Test Automation Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

On Premise

Global Test Automation Market, by Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

