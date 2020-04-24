Coronavirus’ business impact: Swimwear Market Extracts Swimwear Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

The global Swimwear market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Swimwear market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Swimwear market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Swimwear market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Swimwear market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Swimwear Market

By Product Type

Athletic

Non-Athletic

By Fabric Type

Nylon

Polyester

Other Synthetics (Neoprene, Cotton, Polybutylene Terephthalate etc.)

By End-user

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialized Stores Single Brand Stores Multi Brand Stores



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Each market player encompassed in the Swimwear market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Swimwear market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Swimwear Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Swimwear market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Swimwear market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

