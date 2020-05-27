Coronavirus’ Business Impact: Permanent Magnets Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2020-2025

Permanent magnet is an object which is made by processing ferromagnetic materials in a powerful magnetic field. One of its distinctive attributes is its high degree of retentivity which enables it to retain magnetism so as to maintain a large magnetic flow even in the absence of an applied magnetizing field.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=73

Moreover, as compared to other energy storage devices, permanent magnet does not perform any network on its surroundings due to which its performance is not affected by repeated usage. Owing to the aforementioned characteristics, it finds numerous applications across various industries.

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global permanent magnets market reached a consumption value of US$ 20,349 Million in 2019 and is further expected to reach US$ 28,866 Million by 2025. Over the past several years, the demand for permanent magnets has accelerated as usage of energy-efficient technology and devices has been on a rise. Some of the other factors that have further added to the market growth include its expanding applications, focus on reduction of carbon footprint, advancements in information and communication technology and infrastructural developments in emerging markets.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/permanent-magnets-market

Key findings from the report:

Various types of permanent magnets are Ferrite, Neodymium Iron Boron, Aluminium Nickel Cobalt and Samarium Cobalt. The end-uses of permanent magnets include Data Storage Devices (HDD, CD, DVD), Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Electric Bicycles, Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioners (HVAC), Wind Turbines and Others. In 2018, Data Storage Devices represented the largest end-use segment with the majority of the market share. Region-wise, China dominated the market with a share of more than two-third of the total global production in 2018. It was followed by Japan, United States and Europe and Others. Being fragmented in nature, the global permanent magnets market is surrounded by a number of players, namely, Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech Co. Ltd, BGRIMM Magnetic Materials & Technology Co. Ltd., Adams Magnetic Products Corporation, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, Bunting Magnetics Corporation, Jiashan Pengcheng Magnets Co. Ltd, Hitachi Metals America Ltd., Magnetics, Inc. and Master Magnetics, Inc.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global permanent magnets market according to type, end-use, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Type

Ferrite Neodymium Iron Boron Aluminium Nickel Cobalt Samarium Cobalt

Market breakup by End-use

Data Storage Devices (HDD, CD and DVD) Hybrid Electric Vehicles Electric Bicycles Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioners (HVAC) Wind Turbine Others

Market breakup by Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd (SHE: 000969)

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co Ltd (SHE: 000970)

BGRIMM Magnetic Materials & Technology Co., Ltd

Adams Magnetic Products Corporation.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation.

Bunting Magnetics Corporation.

Jiashan Pengcheng Magnets Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Metals America Ltd. (HMTLY:OTC)

Magnetics, Inc..

Master Magnetics, Inc

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-vehicle-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-vehicle-polymers-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com