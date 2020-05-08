Coronavirus’ Business Impact: North America Waterproofing Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Waterproofing Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the North America waterproofing market is expected to be supported by the growth of the global waterproofing market. The global waterproofing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The North America waterproofing market is being propelled forward by the growing demand from the rapidly rising construction industry in the region. Waterproofing is done to guard the building against any damage, whether it be from water or chemical or corrosion. Waterproofing ensures the integrity and longevity of the building. It is high in demand in regions which are susceptible to extreme climates and prone to chemical and water damage, such as the United States and Canada. Waterproofing helps buildings endure extreme climates and prolongs the life of the structure. Waterproofing additionally provides green certification, prolonged durability, and enhanced internal environment quality to the structure.

In 2018, BASF (ETR: BAS), a key player in the North America waterproofing market, launched MasterSeal 7000 CR, an innovative waterproofing and concrete protection solution for wastewater treatment plants. This product is made with a one-of-kind combination of application and performance properties to deal with violent wastewater environments. The application of MasterSeal 7000 CR system prolongs the life of concrete structures significantly. In 2017, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL), another significant player in the market, acquired Arbo Holdings Limited, a top supplier of materials like sealants, membrane systems and coatings, required by architects and contractors for waterproofing and sealing purposes. Thus, the acquisition by Carlisle enhanced and expanded the company’s waterproofing portfolio.

Market Analysis by Types:

Liquid Membrane Cementitious Membrane Bituminous Membrane Thermoplastic Membrane (PVC, Others) Others

The waterproofing market is divided into types such as liquid membrane, cementitious membrane, bituminous membrane, and thermoplastic membrane, among others.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Roofs & Balconies Parking Deck Tunnel Liners Bridges & Highways Others

The market is segmented into applications like roofs and balconies, parking deck, tunnel liners, and bridges and highways, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States of America Canada

The major regional markets for North America waterproofing industry are the United States of America and Canada.

Key Findings of The Report:

The increasing applications in a variety of end-use industries such as construction are driving the North America waterproofing market. The growing population is aiding the market in the North America region. Growing disposable incomes, along with rising urbanisation is propelling the market forward. Increasing domestic manufacturing is providing further impetus to the growth of the waterproofing market in North America. The modernization of the transportation sector and the growth of the non-residential buildings are catalysing the growth of the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report offers an overview of the global waterproofing market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, applications, and regional markets of waterproofing. The report evaluates the global trade data, providing information for the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

RPM International Inc.(NYSE: RPM) W. R. Grace and Company (NYSE: GRA) Carlisle Companies Inc.(NYSE: CSL) GCP Applied Technologies(NYSE: GCP) MAPEI S.p.A Mineral Technologies Inc.(NYSE: MTX) Sika AG Evonik Industries AG SOPREMA Henry Company Dryspace, Inc DuPont de Nemours, Inc. BASF SE 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

