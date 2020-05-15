Coronavirus’ Business Impact: North America Confectionery Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Confectionery Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the North America confectionery market to be aided by the USA confectionery market which reached nearly USD 25.27 billion in 2019. The USA market is projected to attain a value of almost USD 28.29 billion by 2025.

The North America Confectionery market is significantly aided by the growing USA market. The market is rapidly growing and is anticipated to reach nearly USD 28.29 billion by 2025. The Hershey Company and Mars, the leading two players, account for nearly 60% of the USA market. The leading players in the gum industry is Wrigley, accounting for over 50% the market share. Wrigley is owned by Mars as a subsidiary, incorporated in the year 2008.

The confectionery market is a large market with a huge population as its consumers. The wide range of products and flavours available in the sector attracts many consumers. confectionery is a common favourite among consumers, especially among children. The sales of gums are due to the growing consumption of gums by the younger generation. The easy availability of confectionery is also aiding the growth of the market.

The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY), a leading key player in the North America confectionery market is one of the largest manufacturers globally. The reason for the brand to be a favourite among consumers is their innovative range of products, prepared specially to meet the customer needs. It is the preferred brand among consumers because of its cost effectiveness and great quality. Another major player, Nestlé USA’s confectionery trade was bought by Ferrero for USD 25.27 billion in 2019.

Market Analysis by Types and Regions:

Chocolate White Milk Dark

Non-Chocolate

Gum and Mints

The confectionery market can be divided into chocolate, non-chocolate, gums and mints. Chocolate can be sub divided into white, milk and dark chocolate.

Market Analysis by Types and Regions:

United States

Canada

The major regions in the North America market are United States and Canada.

Key Findings of the Report:

The North America confectionery market is being aided by the expanding distribution channels, both online and retail.

The introduction of sugar free or reduced sugar confectionery is also propelling the growth of the market.

The healthy growth of the economies of the regions is driving the market growth.

The increased disposable income of the people is also increasing the sales of confectionery.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the North America confectionery market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types and regions of confectionery in North America.

The report also gives the region wise price trends of the North America confectionery market.

The report gives the global trade analysis for the year 2019, covering the major exporting and importing countries by value and volume.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY)

Ferrero SpA

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

Mars, Incorporated

Nestlé USA (SWX: NESN)

Lindt & Sprüngli (SWX: LISN)

