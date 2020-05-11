Coronavirus’ Business Impact: North America Below Grade Waterproofing Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Below Grade Waterproofing Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the North America below grade waterproofing market nearly reached a value of USD 241.3 million in 2019. It is further expected grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 10.2% to attain the value of USD 438.6 million by 2025.

The North America below grade waterproofing market is the fourth largest market for below grade waterproofing, globally. The United States is the largest regional market for below grade waterproofing within the North America market, accounting for nearly 80% of the market. Hurricanes in the southern US, including Virginia, Florida, and Carolina and wildfires in California, are creating a strong demand for new buildings in the United States, thus, further aiding the North America below grade waterproofing market. The increased constructional activities and the rapid growth in commercial and government buildings are supporting the growth of waterproofing services. The rising demand for the installation of basement waterproofing and drainage in residential buildings and structures is propelling the demand growth in the industry.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=798

The Canada below grade waterproofing market grew by nearly 43% in 2018 as compared to 2014. Central Canada is the largest regional market for below grade waterproofing, accounting for 57% of the overall Canada market. The market in Canada is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2020-2025. The regional market is expected to be driven by the growing investments in the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-below-grade-waterproofing-market

Carlisle, one of the key players in the below grade waterproofing market in North America, produces a variety of below grade waterproofing products under its InsulFoam ® and R-Tech ® brands. InsulFoam ® and R-Tech ® products are designed to waterproof or damp-proof structures like the foundation wall or slab, particularly in commercial and residential constructions.

Market Analysis by Material Type:

Polymer Bitumen Bentonite Rubberized Asphalt Others

The type of materials used to make below grade waterproofing includes polymer, bitumen, bentonite, rubberized asphalt, and others.

Market Analysis by Membrane Type:

Sheet Based Liquid Coated

The types of membranes used in the below grade waterproofing market can be categorised as sheet based and liquid coated.

Market Analysis by End-Use:

Residential Building Commercial Building Public Infrastructure

Below grade waterproofing finds its end uses in residential building, commercial building, and public infrastructure.

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States of America Canada

The regions included in this market are the United States of America and Canada.

Key Findings of the Report:

The North America below grade waterproofing market is being aided by the rising demand for technological advances in the waterproofing systems. The market is being aided by the increasing demand for compatible construction material alternatives. The ability of the waterproofing solutions to match a variety of designs, building materials, and components are adding to the growth of the industry. Rising urbanization and growing economic standards in the United States are leading to the rise of the construction sector, driving the demand for the below grade waterproofing industry in the region. The shifting consumer preferences to durable and robust building materials and increasing disposable incomes of the consumers are driving the demand in the industry in the US.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the global below grade waterproofing market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the material type, membrane type, end-use, and regions of below grade waterproofing in the North America market. A detailed analysis of the United States of America and Canada market has also been provided, covering the material type, membrane type, end-use, and regional market for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. The report by Expert Market Research offers an in-depth assessment of the global trade data, looking into the value and volume of major exporting and importing countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

RPM International Inc.(NYSE: RPM) Carlisle Companies Inc.(NYSE: CSL) BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY) GCP Applied Technologies(NYSE: GCP) MAPEI S.p.A Mineral Technologies Inc.(NYSE: MTX) Sika AG Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-vapour-barrier-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-weather-barrier-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com