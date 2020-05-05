Coronavirus’ business impact: New Research Report onBaby Diapers Market , 2017 to 2026

Analysis of the Global Baby Diapers Market

market players, particularly when competing against well-established brands.

This further entails the requirement for gaining consumer attention through innovative strategies. A Japanese baby diaper manufacturer, Genki!, faced similar challenge when the company launched its first pant diapers in 2016. For standing out from the crowd, Genki! worked with the ADK Global Kuala Lumpur for launching the campaign called “WOW Bersama Genki!” in 2017. Post-campaign launch, the company experienced robust sales expansion and increased brand awareness among consumers. Such promotional campaigns by leading as well as niche market player will rub off on future demand for baby diapers worldwide.

Diaper Recycling Efforts of Manufacturers will Regain Consumer Loyalty & Fuel Sales

With growing adoption of disposable baby diapers driven by increasing hectic lifestyle of consumers across the globe, along with adverse effects of these diapers on the environment have led manufacturers to focus on recycling of disposed diapers. Procter & Gamble, a leading manufacturer of baby diapers, is taking efforts for diaper recycling in Amsterdam, by partnering with AEB Amsterdam. This initiative is similar to that being carried out by a P&G subsidiary, Fater, in Italy.

The effort toward recycling disposable diapers is likely to be completely operational by 2018-end, and would cater to production of nearly 10,000 tons of new disposable diapers annually. Local authorities are subsidizing this recycling program of P&G, with an aim of alleviating strain of the diaper industry on the environment. Such recycling efforts by manufacturers will also help them gain consumer attraction coupled with reduction in their environmental footprint. This will further support the demand for disposable baby diapers in the near future.

