Coronavirus’ Business Impact: Medical Cannabis Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2020-2025

The global medical cannabis market attained a value of more than USD 13 billion in 2018. The market is projected to witness a robust growth in the coming years, growing at a CAGR of around 23% between 2019-2024.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=170

North America is the leading cannabis market. The regional market is being aided by the legalisation drives for the drug for both, medical and recreational purposes. Almost 1.9 million people in North America were legally using the substance in 2017 to manage and relieve conditions like polymorphic seizures and chronic pain. With over 60% of the population in the region residing in areas with legalised medical cannabis, the industry is expected to witness a healthy growth in the forecast period. In 2018, the total cannabis sales in the US was estimated to be around USD 7.6 billion. As of January 2019, 33 states in the US along with Washington, DC had legalised marijuana use for medical purposes, which will aid the industry growth in the coming years. In Canada, the overall iandustry, including medical and legal along with illegal products, is expected to generate a sales revenue of nearly USD 1.7 billion in 2019 and the contribution of medical sales is anticipated to account for about one-fourth of the total industry sales in Canada. The industry is being driven by increased legalisation and the willingness of consumers to spend more on legal products.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-cannabis-market

In 2018, medical cannabis retail sales reached around USD 3.7 billion in the US. Europe is another leading market which is expected to grow annually by € 35.7 billion. With people spending nearly € 1.49 trillion on healthcare in 2017 on the continent, the industry has a high potential for growth in the region. The medical marijuana industry is a key expansion sector for pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Germany represents the leading market for medical cannabis in the region and was worth USD 11.9 billion in 2017. The Western European country imports most of its supply from Canada, and is looking to expand its domestic supply to meet the rising local demand.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global medical cannabis market is being driven by the rising legalisation of cannabis as consumers are willing to spend more on legal cannabis products.

Medical cannabis is a major growth sector for pharmaceutical industry, globally.

The rise in the geriatrics population who are more likely to suffer from chronic illnesses and pains is further aiding the market.

The growth in consumer awareness along with the increase in disposable incomes, is driving the industry growth.

Medical cannabis is being preferred over opioid-based medications as they are perceived as being safer.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed insight into the types, species, compounds, applications, distribution channels, and regional markets of medical cannabis for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

It gives an analysis of the global trade data for the year 2019.

The report by Expert Market Research provides the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends of medical cannabis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY)

Bedrocan International

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE: WEED)

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

5. Aphria Inc.

Terra Tech Corp.

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc

Cronos Group Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc

Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-medical-cannabis-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tumor-necrosis-factor-inhibitor-drugs-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com