Coronavirus’ business impact: Leave-In Conditioner Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 to 2028

Consumer Preference for Leave-in Hair Treatments & Masks Fuelling Investments

Growing perceptions of healthy scalp being the key to shiny and lustrous hair are translating into high-levels of consumer interest in scalp care products. This has further led the demand for scalp care products among consumers who eye restoring health of their hair, while amplifying the strength and elasticity characteristics. With the rising popularity of leave-in treatments & masks for hair protection and nourishment, sales of leave-in conditioners are taking off for use after shampoo. The adoption of leave-in conditioners is substantially high among women falling in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years, on account of high focus on self-grooming. Additionally, fast-paced lifestyle of consumers has led the demand for new products that facilitate easy and quick management of hair and hygiene. This, in turn, is creating sustained opportunities for brands to reap sizeable profits.

Leave-In Conditioner Sales Surge in Line with Growing Need to Prevent Hair Damage from Chemical-based Products

Chemical treatments have been in vogue for changing style, texture, and color of the hair. Multiple products curated for skin and hair care, such as dyes, bleaching solutions, and others, consist of a combination of chemicals at varying concentrations. While these chemical-based products help in achieving the desired results, they occasionally lead to unwanted side effects, resulting in dry, frizzy, and unmanageable hair. Consequently, consumers continue to seek effective products that can possibly repair the chemically-damaged hair and stimulate growth of new and healthy hair. Leave-in conditioners, with solid claims of repairing hair damage, are evolving as worthy additions to the consumers’ hair care regimens. Leave-in conditioner helps with the right amount of hydration and moisture addition to hair, which boosts its credibility among consumers in terms of mending chemical damage.

Clamor for Vegan & Cruelty-Free Leave-In Conditioners – A Key Trend

The hair care industry is witnessing a growing demand for vegan and cruelty-free products, and the brands have been responding accordingly. Apart from concerns related to health & safety, consumer demographic supporting the ‘vegan & cruelty-free’ trend is seeking products that are environmentally-responsible. Leave-in conditioners comprising of natural substitutes, such as plant-based and mineral-based ingredients, are becoming immensely popular. Subsequently, the key leave-in conditioner brands are proactively eliminating animal testing from their production procedures to enhance their product positioning and boost sustainable sales.

Manufacturers Target Diverse Needs via Novelty Leave-In Conditioners

Majority of consumer groups tend to choose hair care products that align well with their concern, leaving ample opportunities for brands to capitalize on. For instance, the consumer group concerned about split ends, frizzy, and rough hair will tend to show higher preferences for leave-in products offering deep moisturization and conditioning. Brands offering leave-in conditioners will have to understand the ever-evolving needs of diverse consumer segments and offer novelty products developed on similar lines. By introducing new and distinguishable products, manufacturers can seamlessly address the appearance-oriented requirements of various consumer groups, keeping the consumers engaged with the brand on a regular basis.

Leave-In Conditioner Market – Definition

Leave-in conditioner, otherwise known as leave-in hair treatment, refers to a conditioning product applied onto freshly washed or cleansed hair and is left to work until the next wash. Leave-in conditioner is a light-weight formula and can also be used for dry hair to restore the lost moisture, in order to attain seamless hair manageability.

Leave-In Conditioner Market Structure

The leave-in conditioner market has been segmented on the basis of form, formulations, end-users, fragrance, claims, distribution channel, hair type, and packaging format. By form, the leave-in conditioner market has been segmented into semi-solid and liquid. By formulation, the leave-in conditioner market has been segmented into conditioning base, active ingredients, and functional ingredients. By end-users, the leave-in conditioner market has been segmented into DIY and professional.

By claims, the leave-in conditioner market has been segmented into all natural, cruelty free, gluten free, mineral based, oil free, paraben free, silicone free, sulfate free, and vegan. By distribution channel, the leave-in conditioner market has been segmented into brick & mortar stores, online retail channels, and institutional sales. By hair type, the leave-in conditioner market has been segmented into curly, fine hair, dry hair, thick hair, damaged hair, and color treated hair. By packaging format, the leave-in conditioner market has been classified into pouch, containers/bottles, and tubes.

