Coronavirus’ Business Impact: Latin America Palm Oil Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Palm Oil Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Latin America palm oil market reached nearly 4 million metric tons in 2019. The market is expected to grow further in the forecast period of 2020-2025 and will aid the projected growth of the global market in the period, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%.

The Latin America palm oil market is being driven by the increasing production and domestic demand for palm oil in the major markets in the region. The industry in the region is being aided by various supportive schemes by the governments, especially in major palm oil markets like Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras, and Peru. In Colombia, new drug policies encouraged the replacement of illicit crops like poppy and coca with oil palms in areas like the troubled Catatumbo region of the country. Colombia also requires all diesel being sold in the country to be blended with 10% biodiesel as the country aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030 as a part of their pledge to the Paris climate accord. With palm oil being an essential raw material for biodiesel, the mandate aids the country’s palm industry.

Colombia is the largest palm oil producer in Latin America. The industry accounts for 6% of the country’s total GDP. It is also a leading producer of the oil, globally, falling just behind Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2017, Colombia’s production of palm oil saw a hike of 42%, following the reduced output in 2016 due to El Nino. The country produced almost 1.6 million metric tons of crude palm oil in 2017 with a majority of the output being exported to countries like Spain and Germany. In 2017, exports related to palm oil generated USD 414 million in revenues in Colombia.

However, the palm oil trade in countries like Colombia might be affected by the EU’s decision to phase out biofuel feedstock grown through unsustainable farming practices. This step was taken by the EU to prevent the rapid, and often illegal deforestation occurring due to the expanding oil palm cultivation. While this step might adversely affect the Latin America palm oil market in the coming years, some countries are looking to switch to a more sustainable way of farming oil palms. Ecuador, a significant palm oil market in the Latin America, is incentivising sustainable palm oil production by creating tax cuts for the exporters of the oil on the condition that they invest the tax returns to help smallholders shift to sustainable farming methods.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food Products

Consumer Products

Energy

Palm oil is used in food products, consumer products, and the energy sector.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Colombia

Ecuador

Brazil

Mexico

Guatemala

Others

Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Mexico, and Guatemala, among others, are the major regional markets in Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Oil palm is five times more productive than rapeseed, another significant oilseed.

Palm oil finds the majority of its application in the food sector, followed by personal care and biodiesel sectors.

Globally, the palm oil market is being driven by its growing use as a biodiesel feedstock due to the rising demand for alternate energy sources, which produce lower emissions.

The growing population, rising incomes, and increasing health consciousness are driving the global market.

Ecuador follows Colombia, Guatemala, and Honduras as a significant palm oil producer in Latin America.

Exporting about 60% of its total palm CPO (Crude Palm Oil) output, Ecuador is the largest exporter of CPO in South America.

The Latin America palm oil market will be driven by the growing food consumption in the area.

Government policies mandating the use of biodiesel blends in the region will further aid the market.

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global as well as Latin America vegetable oil market.

The report also provides the global palm oil market outlook for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

It gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) production and consumption of palm oil in the global and Latin America markets.

It analyses the global trade data for the year 2019 by looking into the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

The report by Expert Market Research offers an in-depth insight into the regional price trends of palm oil in the Latin America market for the periods, (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Wilmar International Ltd. (SGX: F34)

Cargill, Incorporated

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Reforestadora de Palmas del Petén SA (REPSA)

Others

