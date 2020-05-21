Coronavirus’ Business Impact: Indian Tea Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian Tea Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the Indian tea market consumption reached a volume of almost 1.10 million tons of tea in 2019. The market consumption is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain 1.40 million tons by 2025.

The Indian tea market is driven by the rising penetration of the beverage in the country, preferred by various socio-economic classes. The country is globally the second largest producer of tea, after China. India is also the major consumer of tea, accounting for almost a fifth of the global consumption in 2016. Nearly 80% of the total output of tea in India is consumed locally. Assam is the key tea producing state in India, followed by West Bengal. Based on origin, Darjeeling and Assam types are globally recognised types of beverages. On the basis of types, black tea is the largest segment in India.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=H&id=187

The Indian tea market is driven by the increasing popularity of cafes or lounges themed serving variations of the beverage, such as Chaayos, Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge, and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). Tetley, owned by Tata Global Beverages Limited, is a renowned and leading tea brand in India, famous for its diverse flavours and tastes. It has been a pioneer in the tea industry, launching the first-ever range of flavoured tea bags. The brand brought the green tea wave back in 2006 by introducing the green tea range, which comes in two forms- Tea Bags and Loose Leaf.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-tea-market

Market Breakup by Type:

Black Green Oolong White Others

The market is divided on the basis of types into black, green, oolong, and white, among others.

Market Breakup by Packaging:

Loose Tea Plastic Containers Paper Boards Aluminium Tin Tea Bags

On the basis of packaging, the tea market is segmented into loose tea, plastic containers, paper boards, aluminium tin, and tea bags.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Speciality Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailers Others

The tea market is categorized on the basis of distribution channels into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retailers, among others.

Market Breakup by Application:

Residential Commercial

On the basis of applications, the market is divided into residential and commercial.

Market Breakup by Processing:

CTC Orthodox (Traditional)

The market is segmented based on processing into CTC and orthodox (traditional).

Market Breakup by Region:

Assam

West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

West Bengal

Bihar

Others

By states, the market is divided into Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar, among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Indian tea market is driven by the excessive penetration of the beverage in India across various socio-economic classes. With the rise in the economic growth of the country, along with the growing middle-class population, the tea market in India is growing, owing to the increasing preference for premium brands. The demand for the packaged varieties of the beverage in urban as well as rural areas is rising owing to the lesser chances of adulteration, superior quality, and convenient storage. The people are willing to experiment with more tea blends, further providing an impetus for the growth of segments such as herbal, fruit, and other specialty varieties. The green tea segment is predicted to have a robust growth due to its vast consumption among health-conscious people and the urban population.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the Indian tea market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, packaging, distribution channel, application, processing, and regional markets of tea in India. It gives an in-depth look at the price trends in the Indian tea market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries.

Tata Global Beverages Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Gujarat Tea Processors & Packers Ltd, Amar Tea Private Limited, Organic India Private Limited, and Pataka Industries Private Limited, among others, are the key players in the Indian tea market as identified by Expert Market Research. The comprehensive report looks into their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, plant turnarounds, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Tata Global Beverages Limited (NSE: TATACONSUM) Hindustan Unilever Limited (NSE: HINDUNILVR) Gujarat Tea Processors & Packers Ltd Amar Tea Private Limited Organic India Private Limited Pataka Industries Private Limited Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/guar-gum-powder-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-natural-sweeteners-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com