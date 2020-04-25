Coronavirus’ business impact: Graphite Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2026

A recent market study on the global Graphite market reveals that the global Graphite market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Graphite market is discussed in the presented study.

The Graphite market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Graphite market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Graphite market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Graphite market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Graphite market.

Segmentation of the Graphite market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Graphite market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Graphite market report.

Competitive Landscape section of the graphite market report includes benchmarking section which provides an insight on various companies operating in the graphite market based on measured and indicated graphite resources in million tons (Mt) and the grade of graphite in % Cg. Some of the major companies operating in the global graphite market are Triton Minerals Ltd., Lamboo Resources Limited, Mason Graphite, Focus Graphite Inc., Energizer Resources Inc., Northern Graphite Corporation, Alabama Graphite Corp., Flinders Resources Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, SGL Carbon SE, GrafTech International Holdings Inc, Graphite India Limited, Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd., Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc, Showa Denko K.K., and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Key points covered in the report

The report provides historic, present and forecast market size, analysis, trends, shares, and growth

The report segments the market on the basis of form, value (USD billion), volume (million tons), and end-use by value (USD billion) across all geographies

The report covers the graphite form segmentation Natural graphite Synthetic graphite



Synthetic graphite form segmentation Graphite electrode Carbon fiber Graphite blocks Graphite powder Others



Graphite end-use segmentation Electrode Refractory Lubricant Foundry Battery Others



The report covers geographic segmentation North America Europe Asia Pacific Row



The report provides company profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the market

The report also provides porterÃ¢â¬â¢s five forces analysis of the market

