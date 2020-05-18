Coronavirus’ Business Impact: Global Tea Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

Tea is a hot beverage prepared by brewing or boiling the dried leaves of the plant Camellia sinensis. It finds its origin in China and is considered as the world’s second most popular beverage after water. This is mainly due to the convenience that tea offers as it can be prepared easily and quickly by anyone. The popularity of tea can also be attributed to the dietary properties of tea leaves.

It contains a particular variety of polyphenols known as catechins which help to fight cancer, tumours and unwanted genetic changes. Drinking tea is also associated with benefits such as strong immune system, controlled blood pressure along with reduced risks of diabetes and dental decay. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global tea market reached a volume of 6.41 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 8.58 Million Tons by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=79

The market growth can be highly accredited to the changing consumer preferences towards healthier beverages. Rising awareness about the myriad health benefits of tea acts as a predominant force driving its popularity. Moreover, the increasing trend of ready-to-drink tea has also influenced its global demand significantly. Introduction of new flavours and convenient packs is another key factor that has helped maintain a constant demand for tea across the world.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tea-market

Expert Market Research has analysed the global tea market according to type, tea formats, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Type:

Black Tea

Green Tea

Others (White Tea/Oolong Tea)

Market by Tea Formats:

Loose tea

Square chamber

Double- chamber tagged

Pyramid

Market breakup by Region:

China

India

Kenya

Sri Lanka

Turkey

Vietnam

Others

Key findings from the report:

The different types of tea Include Black Tea, Green Tea and Others (White Tea/Oolong Tea). In 2019, Black Tea represented the most popular type of tea with a share of more than a half of the total global consumption.

Various formats of tea include loose, simple square chamber, double chamber bags or pyramids.

Region-wise, China dominated the market with a share of more than a fifth of the total global production in 2019. Some of the other markets include India, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Vietnam and Others.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Unilever, Tata Tea, Twinings, McLeod Russel and James Finlay. These players are actively experimenting with different flavour profiles such as chocolate, pomegranate, acai and turmeric to tea sachets.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Unilever

Tata Tea (NSE: TATACONSUM)

Twinings

McLeod Russel (NSE: MCLEODRUSS)

James Finlay

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicone-market-report

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saccharin-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com