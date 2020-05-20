Coronavirus’ Business Impact: Europe Middle East and Africa Saccharin Market – Industry Growth, Analysis & Forecast 2020-2025 – Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Middle East and Africa Saccharin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Europe Middle East and Africa saccharin market is being aided by the growing artificial high-intensity sweetener (HIS) industry, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2025. The global artificial HIS industry is projected to reach almost USD 322.78 billion in 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=169&flag=B

The Europe Middle East and Africa saccharin market accounts for almost 30% of the global market. The market is being driven by the rising demand and consumption of sugar substitutes. The rising consumption of sweeteners like saccharin is due to the increasing adoption of low calorie and low sugar diets due to the growing prevalence of diseases related to high sugar consumption like Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Germany is the leading importer of the sweetener in Europe and is the second largest saccharin importer, globally. South Africa is a significant importer of the artificial sweetener in the Middle East and Africa region.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – –https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emea-saccharin-market

The market for artificial sweeteners like saccharin, globally, found impetus for their growth in the imposition of sugar or health taxes in various countries across the globe, especially, post the publication of the WHO Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases 2013–2020. In the Europe Middle East and Africa region, 11 European countries like Ireland, UK, Portugal, and France along with Saudi Arabia and UAE have some health or sugar tax leading to manufacturers reducing sugar in their products. In South Africa, Coca-Cola has reduced sugar content in their beverages by 26% after the introduction of a sugary beverage tax in April 2018. With major food and beverage companies looking for alternatives to sugar, saccharin is witnessing a rising demand as a sugar substitute. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame are often mixed with saccharin to hide its bitter aftertaste.

Market Breakup by Type:

Calcium

Sodium

Insoluble

The saccharin can be broadly divided into calcium, sodium, and insoluble saccharin.

Market Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Table Top Sweetener

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Food and beverages, tabletop sweetener, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors are the common application sectors for saccharin.

Market Breakup by Region:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

UAE

By region, the market can be divided into Germany, France, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and UAE.

Market Breakup by Type Feedstock:

Ortho Toluene Sulfonamide

Sodium Bichromate Dihydrate

Sulfuric Acid

Sodium Bicarbonate

Sodium Carbonate

The major feedstock for saccharin are ortho toluene sulfonamide, sodium bichromate dihydrate, sulfuric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and sodium carbonate.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rise in the demand for sweeteners in Africa and South and Central Europe is driving the EMEA saccharin market.

The growing health consciousness, along with the rising cases of obesity and diabetes, is further aiding the saccharin market growth.

The growing demand for energy drinks and low-calorie drinks will propel the industry forward.

The market will also be aided by the robust growth of the cosmetics industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

PMC Specialties Group, Inc

Penta International Corporation

Cumberland Packing Corp.

JMC Corporation

Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical LTD

Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd

Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Others

Related Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-tea-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-sorbitol-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com