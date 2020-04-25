Coronavirus’ business impact: Electric Bus Market Historical Development Analysis 2019-2028

The global Electric Bus market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Electric Bus market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Electric Bus market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electric Bus market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Electric Bus market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Electric Bus Market, by Electrification Type
- Battery Electric Bus
- Plug-in Hybrid Bus
- Hybrid Bus
Global Electric Bus Market, by Bus Type
- Light Bus
- Medium Bus
- High Seating Capacity Bus
Global Electric Bus Market, by Component
- Electric Motor
- Batteries
- Transmission System
- Others
Global Electric Bus Market, by Battery
- Lithium Iron Phosphate
- Lithium Titanate
- Nickel Manganese Cobalt
- Others
Global Electric Bus Market, by Operation
- Manual
- Semi-autonomous
- Autonomous
Global Electric Bus Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Electric Bus market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Electric Bus market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Electric Bus Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electric Bus market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Electric Bus market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
