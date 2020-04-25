Coronavirus’ business impact: Electric Bus Market Historical Development Analysis 2019-2028

The global Electric Bus market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Electric Bus market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Each segment of the Electric Bus market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Global Electric Bus Market, by Electrification Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-in Hybrid Bus

Hybrid Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, by Bus Type

Light Bus

Medium Bus

High Seating Capacity Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, by Component

Electric Motor

Batteries

Transmission System

Others

Global Electric Bus Market, by Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Titanate

Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Others

Global Electric Bus Market, by Operation

Manual

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

Global Electric Bus Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Netherlands Poland Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact on Electric Bus Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electric Bus market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Electric Bus market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

