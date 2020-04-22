Coronavirus’ business impact: Digital Transformation Market 2025 Expected to Rise at A Higher CAGR Value, Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue

Global Digital Transformation Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Digital Transformation market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Digital Transformation market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Digital Transformation market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Digital Transformation market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Digital Transformation market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Digital Transformation market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Digital Transformation Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Digital Transformation market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Transformation market

Most recent developments in the current Digital Transformation market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Digital Transformation market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Digital Transformation market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Digital Transformation market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Digital Transformation market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Digital Transformation market? What is the projected value of the Digital Transformation market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Digital Transformation market?

Digital Transformation Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Digital Transformation market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Digital Transformation market. The Digital Transformation market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Key Segments Covered

By Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare Type Solution Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR) Connected Billing Solution Connected Healthcare Information System CRM Solution ERP Solution Collaboration Tools Remote Patient Monitoring Service Customer Application Development Wearable Device & Smartphone App Cloud-Based Big data Analytics Healthcare Mobility Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consulting Integration Service

End User Clinic Government Hospital Specialty Hospital General Hospital



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America United States Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Other

Western Europe Germany Italy France UK Other

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Other

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Other



Key Companies

IBM Corporation

GE Healthcare Limited

Phillips Medical Systems International B.V.

Accenture PLC

AT&T Inc.

CGI Group Inc.

Syntel Inc.

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Samsung Medison

