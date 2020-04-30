Coronavirus’ business impact: Digital Out-of-Home Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study on the global Digital Out-of-Home market reveals that the global Digital Out-of-Home market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Out-of-Home market is discussed in the presented study.

The Digital Out-of-Home market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Digital Out-of-Home market.

Some of the key vendors in the digital-out-of-home market are JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Clear Channel Outdoor, oOh!Media Ltd., Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Outfront Media, Inc., APN Outdoor Group Ltd., Focus Media Co. Ltd., Exterion Media Group, BroadSign International LLC and Asiaray Media Group Ltd.

For instance, in July 2018, Lamar Advertising Company entered into partnership with Wieden-Kennedy, OMA, Clear Channel Outdoor and Wow Media with an objective to launch a digital-out-of-home campaign for the Los Angeles International Airport. The digital billboards in the campaign use dynamic data from real-time flights and display the content when the passengers leave the airport. This digital-out-of-home campaign displayed vouchers to passengers of Delta Airlines

In October 2017, ELAN Media, one of the leading companies that specialise in innovation communication and advertising, entered into partnership with Quividi, an audience analytics provider. Through this partnership, both the companies introduced anonymous video analytics technology (AVA) that enables ELAN Media to precisely measure the audience of their digital-out-of-home assets in real-time.

In April 2018, JCDecaux Australia entered into a partnership with Seedooh, a campaign delivery reporting platform provider. Through this partnership, Seedooh’s reporting and verification platform will be integrated into the JCDecaux system to provide real-time delivery data fordigital-out-of-home campaigns.

In October 2017, Lamar Advertising Company entered into an agreement with Ultravision International, a manufacturer of LED displays and LED lighting, with an objective to purchase LED billboard lights and modular LED display panels from Ultravision.

