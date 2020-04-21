Coronavirus’ business impact: Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 Market Historical Development Analysis 2019-2025

Companies in the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market are vying suggestive steps to tackle the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Exhaustive research about COVID-19 is providing present-day techniques and alternative methods to mitigate the impact on Coronavirus on the revenue of the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market.

The report on the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceedings and advancements within the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 landscape. Further, the report ponders over the various factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) including the current trends, business expansion opportunities and restraining factors amongst others.

As per the market report suggested by marketresearchhub.us, the global Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the report suggests that the growth of the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market is largely influenced by a range of factors including, emphasis on R&D innovations by market players, surging investments to increase product portfolio, and favorable regulatory policies among others.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2611790&source=atm

Questions Related to the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 Market Explained:

Which are the most prominent players in the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market? What is the projected revenue of the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market in region 2? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What are the various factors that could hamper the growth of the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market? Why is the adoption of product 1 more than that of product 2?

Competitive Landscape

The report provides critical insights related to the leading players operating in the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market. The revenue generated, market presence, product range, and financials of each company are enclosed in the report.

Summary

Hong Kongs construction industry suffered a downturn for a third year in a row in 2019, when it contracted by 12.9% in real terms, preceded by annual declines of 0.7% and 3.9% in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Although the local protests have contributed to the worsening performance, given the impact on investor confidence, Hong Kongs construction industry had already been struggling amid a general slowdown in residential construction, and a sharp drop in transport infrastructure works.

Amid the anti-government protests and the disruption caused by outbreak of the coronavirus in China in January, there is not expected to be a rapid rebound in construction works. Other key risks associated with Hong Kongs construction industry outlook include the China-US trade war, which is expected to impact Hong Kongs economy and have an adverse impact on construction spending. Furthermore, volatility in Hong Kongs stock market, a decline in wage growth and weakness in asset prices are expected to continue to hamper the growth of the residential construction market over the forecast period. Consequently, the countrys construction industry is expected to contract by 3% in real terms in 2020.

Over the remaining part of the forecast period, however, the industry is expected to recover, mainly due to the governments efforts to stimulate economic growth, and public and private sector investments in commercial, residential and infrastructure construction projects. To support economic growth and increase the countrys competitiveness, the government plans to invest HKD1 trillion (US$127.6 billion) in infrastructure by 2028-2029. In addition, the governments aim to improve local energy resources is expected to support investment in energy infrastructure projects, which will in turn fuel growth in the industry.

The industrys output value in real terms is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.58% over the forecast period (2020-2024).

GlobalDatas Construction in Hong Kong – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Hong Kongs construction industry, including –

– Hong Kongs construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Hong Kongs construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Hong Kong. It provides –

– Historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) valuations of the construction industry in Hong Kong, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to buy

– Identify and evaluate market opportunities using GlobalData’s standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

– Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

– Understand the latest industry and market trends.

– Formulate and validate strategy using GlobalData’s critical and actionable insight.

– Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

– Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2611790&source=atm

Regional Landscape

The regional landscape of the report provides resourceful insights related to the revenue share analysis of the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market in different regions. Further, the market attractiveness of each region provides players a clear understanding of the overall growth potential in each regional market.

End-User Analysis

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the various end-users of the Construction in Hong KongKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report: