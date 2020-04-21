Coronavirus’ business impact: Automated External Defibrillators Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The global Automated External Defibrillators market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automated External Defibrillators market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automated External Defibrillators market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automated External Defibrillators market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automated External Defibrillators market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global automated external defibrillators market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Schiller AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Cardiac Science Corporation, and PRIMEDIC (Metrax GmbH – MEMBER OF YUWELL GROUP).

The global automated external defibrillators market has been segmented as below:

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Technology

Semi-Automatic

Fully-Automatic

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Size

Standard Automated External Defibrillators

Pediatric Automated External Defibrillators

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Public Access

Emergency Medical Services

Homes

Work Spaces

Private Cardiac Clinics

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Automated External Defibrillators market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automated External Defibrillators market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Automated External Defibrillators Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automated External Defibrillators market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automated External Defibrillators market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

