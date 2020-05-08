Coronavirus’ business impact: Agricultural Sprayers Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights 2019-2027

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Agricultural Sprayers market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Agricultural Sprayers market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.
The report indicates that the Agricultural Sprayers market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Agricultural Sprayers market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.
Essential Findings of the Report
- Factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Agricultural Sprayers market over the forecast period
- Competition analysis that provides intricate details related to the business prospects of leading market players
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Agricultural Sprayers market
- Y-o-Y growth of each market segment
- Pricing strategies of various market players in the Agricultural Sprayers market
- CNH Industrial N.V. – a leading capital goods company headquartered in the United Kingdom – announced the launch of its new Miller Nitro® series sprayers — the Miller Nitro 7370 and 7410 front boom models — in August 2018. The company aims to expand its portfolio of high-efficiency application equipment solutions by introducing new agriculture sprayers. The new models are specially designed for crop protection and late-season crop fertility applications, engineered with over 6 feet of ground clearance.
- AGCO Corporation – an American agricultural equipment manufacturer – announced the opening of its new agricultural sprayer production line in Brazil with its core brands Massey Ferguson and Valtra, in January 2018. The company further stated that the opening of the new agricultural sprayer production facility signifies company’s plans to leverage the burgeoning growth of the Brazilian agriculture industry. With the launch of more than 150 products during 2017-2019, the company aims to increase the volume delivered by AGCO Corporation to the agricultural sprayers market by nearly 40% in the coming years.
- Cummins, a leading manufacturer of engines, filtration, and power generation products, recently announced that it has collaborated with Crinklaw Farm Services Inc., a California-based agribusiness service provider, to launch world’s first and only autonomous orchard sprayer – Global Unmanned Spray System (GUSS). The company provides a fully integrated engine rated at 173hp for GUSS, which expands the sprayers range to cover thousands of acres of agricultural land and delivers clean combustion. The company also declared that the new agricultural sprayer is integrated with vehicle sensors and software, which can mitigate the labor challenges facing agriculture and improve operational precision, productivity, and safety.
- Bucher Industries AG, a Swiss technology group and a leading player in the agricultural sprayers market, declared its strategies to expand its presence in the agricultural machinery industry. In October 2018, the company announced that its subsidiary – Kuhn Group is acquiring Artec Pulvérisation – a French manufacturer of self-propelled agricultural sprayers. The company also announced that Bucher Specials with its Bucher Landtechnik business unit is planning to acquire the import business of Grunderco S.A. – a Swiss manufacturer of agricultural machineries – to strengthen its presence in western Switzerland.
- Deere & Company, a leading agricultural machinery manufacturing company, announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire PLA – an Argentinian sprayer manufacturer, in September 2018. The company also announced that the PLA acquisition will enable the company to offer cost-effective and innovative equipment, services, and technologies to its customers in the agricultural sprayers market.
AGCO Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, STIHL, DJI, Yamaha Motor Sports, Bucher Industries, EXEL Industries, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota, and Deere & Co. are among the key companies operating in the agricultural sprayers market.