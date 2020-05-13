Corn Market Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact & Analysis 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Corn Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025, The global corn market attained a volume of 1118 million metric tons in 2019. The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of approximately 1524 million metric tons by 2025.

The global corn market is significantly driven by the increasing corn starch market. The United States is the largest producer as well as a significant exporter of the product, accounting for over 35% of the global exports. The other major countries exporting significant volume of corn are Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, and Argentina. Brazil is a significant exporter and is likely to surpass the United States in terms of exports.

The consumer market is also being led by the United States, consuming 30% of the market share. Other important consuming nations include China, the European Union, Mexico, and Brazil. China along with the United States account for the largest consumers as these regions have rapidly growing end-use industries as well as corn starch processing plants. Mexico accounts for over 10% of the global imports, followed by Japan, Egypt, South Korea, and the European Union.

In December 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company entered into a partnership with IMCD to expand its starch portfolio in the Canadian Market, which will include corn starch, tapioca starch, and tapioca maltodextrin. Such developments are expected to aid the growth of the corn market in the coming years.

Market Analysis by Application:

1. Feed and Residual

2. Food, Seed, Industrial

Corn finds its applications in feed and residual, and food, seed, industrial sectors.

Market Analysis by Regions:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

The regional markets of corn can be segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

1. The global corn market is being driven by the rising demand from the food and bakery industry.

2. The corn industry is aided by the growing demand for corn starch, which is widely used as a thickener for sauces, gravies, and soups.

3. The industry is also being supported by the growing demand for sorbitol, which is widely used as sweeteners in the confectionery market.

4. The corn market is also supported by the growing demand from the paper and textile sectors.

5. The increasing demand for biofuels is also propelling the market growth for corn further.

Key Offerings of the report:

1. The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global corn production and consumption for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

2. The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the major regions of corn.

3. The Expert Market Research report provides the regional price and trade analysis of the market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Cargill Inc. Ingredion Inc. (NYSE: INGR) Tate & Lyle Plc (LON: TATE) Roquette Frères Tereos SA

