Corn Bran Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Corn Bran market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Corn Bran market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Corn Bran market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Corn Bran is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Corn Bran market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Corn Bran market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Corn Bran market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Corn Bran industry.

Cargill Incorporated, Didion Inc., Honeyville, Sunflakes Food Products Pvt. Ltd., GRAIN MILLERS., Grain Processing Corporation, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Minnesota Corn Processors LLC., Cerestar USA Incorporated, Tereos Syral S.A.S, Roquette Frères S.A., Tate & Lyle Associated British Foods plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Vijayawada Chemicals, and AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG.

Corn bran has many health benefits. When corn bran is added to the food, fiber content of that food product increases, which leads to the lowering of cholesterol level of the blood. As the number of diabetic patients is more in America and APAC, corn bran manufactures have a good opportunity in these regions. In home cooking, corn bran is used to increase the fiber content of various food items, and also to add texture. Importance of a home-cooked diet is increasing in Western Countries. Adding corn bran to cooked food makes it more fibrous and easy to digest. This is the main reason why the corn bran market is expected to experience rapid growth in the Western market in the forecasted period. Bran can be processed and independently sold as well. It could also be used in chips, cereals and snack bars. Adding corn bran to food makes it more fibrous so there is a scope for corn bran products in countries where people are more health conscious.

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study are followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

