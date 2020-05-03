Conveyor Belt Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2016-2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Conveyor Belt Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Conveyor Belt market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Conveyor Belt market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, Middle East conveyor belts market has been segmented into metal-reinforced rubber conveyor belt, fabric-reinforced rubber conveyor belt and plastic conveyor belts. Metal-reinforced rubber conveyor belt segment has been estimated to account for 27.3% value share of the market in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

By cover type, Middle East conveyor belts market has been segmented into conductive conveyor belt, abrasion-resistant conveyor belt, heat- and flame- resistant and oil-resistant conveyor belts. Conductive conveyor belt segment has been estimated to account for 13.5% value share in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, Middle East conveyor belts market is segmented into mining, food production industry, commercial, construction industry, electricity generating stations, automotive industry, chemical & fertilisers and packaging industry; among these, mining segment has been estimated to account for value share of 22.9% in 2015.

By weight, Middle East conveyors belts market is segmented into lightweight, medium-weight and heavyweight; among these, medium-weight segment has been estimated to account for value share of 49% in 2015, which is projected to increase to 49.5% by 2026. In Middle East conveyor belts market, lightweight segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Key Countries

The Middle East conveyor belt market covers eight major countries in the Middle East, namely, KSA, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Israel and Turkey. Turkey has been estimated to dominate the market with share of 35.0% in 2015, closely followed by KSA, UAE and Oman, respectively.

Key Players

Key players in the Middle East conveyor belt market include Al Kuwaiti Industrial Solutions, Arabian Universal, Bridgestone Corporation, ContiTech AG (Continental AG), Derby Conveyor Belts Industry and Trade Inc., FaBa Commercial Services, Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Belting, Kale Conveyor, Phoenix Conveyor Belts Systems GmbH, Schieffer Magam Industries Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, Ziligen A.S., Major participants are focusing on collaborations and partnerships with service providers to enter into new markets. These key players are also focusing on expanding their offerings and provide end-to-end solutions, which include conveyor belt manufacturing, service and maintenance.

Conveyor Belt Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Conveyor Belt Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Conveyor Belt Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

