Container Liner Market Rising Growth, Business Analysis and Forecast to 2026 | Bemis Company Inc, Berry Global Inc, Bulk Corp International, CDF Corporation, Composite Containers Llc

Global Container Liner is accounted for $752.31 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,271.02 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing output and Reusability of container liner are some of the key factor driving the market growth. However, fractured container ecosystem is some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Container liners are used as a protective layer over containers, which stop the goods from dampness and humidity. Container Liners are types of bulk packaging formats specifically manufactured for transiting bulk cargo by using a Container. Container liner helps in minimize container cleaning and replacement (reducing waste) and prevent product contamination. Container liner are often custom manufactured in various designs, with some featuring an anti-static composition.

Based on Material Type, the poly vinyl chloride (PVC) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. The demand for PVC in construction applications is likely to remain strong owing to its cost effectiveness, resistance to chemical corrosion and durability. By region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the utmost attractive market for the global container liner market and is estimated to witness a combine market share. Asia Pacific is mostly fuelled by the manufacturing industries. As the manufacturing industries are growing, so the manufacturing output of the industries is also increasing. Increasing manufacturing output is rising the demand of the container liner used for transportation and storage solutions of the products. Consequently, container liner are gaining traction mainly for container shipping purposes and the ease of loading and unloading provided by them.

Some of the key players profiled in the Container Liner include Bemis Company Inc, Berry Global Inc, Bulk Corp International, CDF Corporation, Composite Containers Llc, CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems LLC, Display Pack Inc, Emmbi Company, Greif Inc, Lc Packaging International B.V., Nier Systems Inc, OzerdenPlastikSanayiveTicaret AS, Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd, Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. and United Bags Inc.

Material Types Covered:

– Metalized Film

– Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Polyethylene (PE)

– Polypropylene (PP)

– Other Material Types

Capacities Covered:

– 20 Foot

– 30 Foot

– 40 Foot

Products Covered:

– End Fill

– Open Top

– Top Fill

– Wide Access

End Users Covered:

– Agriculture

– Building & Construction

– Chemical

– Food & Beverages

– Mining

– Pharmaceutical

